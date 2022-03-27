Is Phil Collins sick? Health issues explored as drummer performs final concert with Genesis

Phil Collins performed for the last time with Genesis on March 26. The Last Domino tour saw the band travel through Europe to perform for one last time, with Collins’ son Nic taking over as drummer from his father. James Hall of The Telegraph said that a baton has been passed from Phil to his son and that Collins Jr. was the star of the show.

🌈LeaLoo @LeaLooDallas

It was amazing but also so poignant.

Phil Collins was visibly frail, his voice not as powerful as it once was but was still ‘there’ under it all. He sang his heart out Last night, I saw Genesis in concert for the first time & also one of their last.It was amazing but also so poignant.Phil Collins was visibly frail, his voice not as powerful as it once was but was still ‘there’ under it all. He sang his heart out Last night, I saw Genesis in concert for the first time & also one of their last.It was amazing but also so poignant.Phil Collins was visibly frail, his voice not as powerful as it once was but was still ‘there’ under it all. He sang his heart out 💜 https://t.co/JNJ5CItn0q

(((Gio Spinella))) @GioSpinella

#genesis #thefinaldomino After 53 years of studio albums and concerts, Genesis finally called it quits as it was time the band members, in the words of Mr Phil Collins, got proper jobs. After 53 years of studio albums and concerts, Genesis finally called it quits as it was time the band members, in the words of Mr Phil Collins, got proper jobs.#genesis #thefinaldomino https://t.co/zOh96Q0wrN

Phil joked that he and his bandmates will now have to get real jobs. He told the crowd:

“It’s the last stop of our tour, and it’s the last show for Genesis. After tonight we all have to get real jobs.”

Phil Collins’ current health condition

The drummer’s health has been deteriorating for the last 15 years due to an injured vertebra in the upper neck, leading to nerve damage. He started using a cane to walk in 2017 and was performing on stage while seated on a chair.

Phil Collins had several health problems from the past (Image via John Lamparski/Getty Images)

He has previously spoken about his health struggles. In a piece with BBC, when Genesis’s final tour was announced, he said:

“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

Collins was asked if he could play drums like the previous days, and he said he would love to, but he could barely hold a stick with his hand and other physical things got in the way. He was told how he had previously referred to the tour as putting it to bed and he replied:

“Well, you know, you say things as we are all men of our age and I think to some extent, yeah, I think it probably is.”

Phil Collins’ health issues from the past

Phil Collins first developed a hearing loss in his left ear after a recording session in Los Angeles in 2000. Although he consulted three doctors, they told him that there was nothing they could do and there was less chance of recovery.

He recovered his hearing two years later and discovered that it was caused by a viral infection, which was resolved after treatment.

The 71-year-old also revealed in 2017 that he was type 2 diabetic and received treatment with a hyperbaric chamber after developing a diabetic abscess on his foot that became infected. He then canceled two shows after slipping in his hotel room during the night. He even hit his head on a chair, resulting in stitches for a gash close to his eye.

Phil had surgery to repair the dislocated vertebrae in his upper neck in 2009 which started while drumming on the 2007 Genesis tour. However, he lost feeling in his fingers and could grip drum sticks only if they were taped to his hands.

He said in 2014 that he was unable to play the drums and it was because of an undiagnosed nerve problem. Collins underwent a spine operation in 2015 but is still unable to play drums with his left hand.

Phil Collins is mostly known as the drummer of Genesis. His solo career began in 1981 and he has delivered three UK and seven US number-one singles as a solo artist between 1982 and 1990.

