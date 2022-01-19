What happened to Louie Anderson? Health condition explored as iconic comedian is hospitalized for blood cancer treatment

American comedian Louie Anderson has been hospitalized in Las Vegas and is undergoing treatment for blood cancer. The 68-year-old was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is "resting comfortably", his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed on January 18.

"Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer."

The DLBCL is an aggressive form of NHL that affects B-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell responsible for making antibodies to fight infections. According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, the disease is "potentially curable."

Louie Anderson had been making some lifestyle changes

In March 2021, the actor revealed that he had been trying to lose some weight during the COVID-19 pandemic and had lost up to 40 pounds by then.

During an appearance on the television talk show Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Anderson stated that he started his weight loss journey at 370-380 pounds and was down to 340 at the time of his interview. He also said that his goal is to reach 275 pounds to wear some of his mother's "actual clothes".

The Pop Star Puppy actor said he follows intermittent fasting to cut down on his meal timings.

"I figure, that way, I'm only eating for 30 minutes out of 60, which is half."

Brief about Louie Anderson's career

Louie Anderson has had a flourishing career in the entertainment industry as an actor and stand-up comedian.

Anderson bagged a 2016 Emmy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his quirky role in Fox's dark comedy show Baskets. He played the character of mom to twin sons, played by Zach Galifianakis. He was nominated for three consecutive Emmys.

As for his television career, Anderson appeared in various television shows like the revival of Family Feud in 1999-2002, some comedy specials, and late-night talk show appearances.

As a child, Anderson voiced an animated version of himself in the animated cartoon Life With Louie. The series initially aired on prime time in 1994 before relocating to Saturday morning in 1995-98. The role won Anderson two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Anderson has appeared in numerous series, including Scrubs and Touched by an Angel and on the big screen in 1988's Coming to America and in last year's sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 68-year-old actor was last seen in Showtime's comedy-drama Twenties as Maurice.

Edited by Ravi Iyer