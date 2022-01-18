Who was Jon Lind? Tributes pour in as Grammy-nominated songwriter dies aged 73

On January 15, Madonna’s Crazy For You co-writer Jon Lind passed away at the age of 73. Lind, a renowned songwriter and composer, died on Saturday following a two-year bout with cancer.

The news of his death was reported by Variety, who confirmed it from Lind’s attorney Jeremy Rosen. The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) released a statement mourning Lind’s death.

The statement read,

“The songwriting community lost a great songwriter and a beautiful soul in Jon Lind, who leaves a legacy of iconic songs both as a songwriter and supremely talented A&R executive. The ASCAP family mourns his loss but his humor, his music and his wonderfully generous spirit live in our hearts.”

What is known about late songwriting icon Jon Lind?

Jon Lind was known for his hit collaborations with artists like Earth, Wind & Fire, Vanessa Williams, Madonna, Cher, and Rick Astley, amongst others. Jon learned how to play guitar at the Mannes College of Music and also attended Amherst College. He forayed into the world of professional music in the early 1960s when he worked as a folk singer.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Jon Lind was associated with the band Howdy Moon, which released their first studio album in 1974. Later, Lind also became a member of The Fifth Avenue Band. During the late 1970s, the Brooklyn native wrote several songs for artists like Betty Wright, Deniece Williams, Ramsey Lewis, and more.

The Grammy-nominated songwriter is also known for co-writing hits like the 1979 hit from Earth, Wind & Fire called Boogie Wonderland. Later in the 1980s, he penned hits like Madonna's Crazy For You (1985), which was certified Gold by RIAA. It peaked in the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100. In 1991, Lind worked with Vanessa Williams’ Gold-certified single Save the Best for Last.

Association with A&R (Hollywood Records)

Lind’s mentor, Bob Cavallo, got him hired by Hollywood Records in 1998 as the head of A&R. He later became the Vice-President of Artists and Repertoire (A&R), where he worked with Disney Channel artists like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Jonas Brothers. Lind reportedly left A&R after 13 years in 2013.

Condolences rushed in for the late Jon Lind following the news of his demise

Numerous tweets paid tribute to Lind’s legacy for penning multiple hit songs, while others deemed his talent as a songwriter as legendary.

Lind is reportedly survived by his wife Sue Drew, their daughters Jenny and Joanna, step-children Daniel D’Astuges and Catherine Jones, and three grandchildren.

