Madonna x Nancy Reagan controversy explained as Classically Abby's tweet triggers scandalous 'Throat Goat' rumors

Late actress Nancy Reagan recently ended up on the Twitter trending page after YouTuber Classically Abby compared the former to Madonna in a controversial tweet.
The YouTube star drew comparisons between the two stars by sharing their respective photos from their early sixties. She posted a recent image from Madonna’s latest unfiltered Instagram photoshoot and an old photograph of Reagan with her husband and family. The caption of the tweet read:
“This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64. Trashy living vs. Classic living. Which version of yourself do you want to be?”
The tweet sparked immediate debate on social media as netizens expressed contrasting opinions about the situation. While some criticized Madonna and sided with Abby’s stance, others slammed the latter for degrading the pop star.
Twitter reacts to Abby Shapiro’s Madonna x Nancy Reagan comparison
Ben Shapiro’s sister Abigail Shapiro, aka Classically Abby on YouTube, is known for her conservative views on the platform. The content creator promotes a conservative way of living and previously faced criticism for posting a video on women’s modest clothing styles.
The 2020 video titled “Why YOU should dress modestly” was largely criticized even though it garnered nearly 1.5 million views. More recently, the YouTuber went viral for comparing Madonna's lifestyle to Nancy Reagan's in their sixties.
The comparison left the internet divided as some people praised Madonna for her liberating lifestyle and others sided with Reagan for her devotion to family. However, the tweet also triggered several controversial rumors from Nancy Reagan’s past.
One user referred to a passage from Kitty Kelley’s biography that claimed Reagan was known for her intimacy with co-stars during her time in Hollywood. It was also alleged that she gained popularity in the “MGM lot” due to her controversial relationships with men from the industry.
Meanwhile, other users pointed out Nancy and her husband, former president Ronald Reagan, maintained their silence at the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, while Madonna “risked her career” to raise awareness about the disease around the same time:
“Madonna risked her career to spread awareness about the AIDS epidemic while the woman on the right and her husband refused to even say the word.”
Netizens also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the ongoing rumors about Reagan and her viral comparison with Madonna:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Madonna will address the controversy in the days to come. The Material Girl singer recently hit back at rapper 50 Cent for criticizing her photos, leading to the latter having to apologize.