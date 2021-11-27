Madonna's unfiltered Instagram photos stir controversy online

Madonna recently sparked controversy on social media after posting a series of unfiltered and questionable photos on Instagram. In the pictures, “The Queen of Pop” was seen posing over and underneath her bed in a fishnet costume, leaving little to the imagination.

Shortly after the singer’s post, the photo-sharing platform removed her pictures for going against its content policy that deemed certain images inappropriate. However, the Papa Don’t Preach artist responded to the situation by taking a dig at Instagram.

The 63-year-old reposted a censored version of her photos and wrote that Instagram took down her post without any prior warning.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification.”

The award-winning musician further slammed the platform for its policy and said the rule stemmed from objectification and specific discrimination against the female body. She also included a sarcastic remark mentioning the occasion of Thanksgiving while calling out certain stereotypes:

“Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship, s*xism, ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace”

As per Instagram’s strict community guidelines, pictures exposing certain parts of the body are considered inappropriate by the platform. Such pictures are reportedly allowed on the platform only in posts related to nursing mothers, health-related issues, and protest purposes.

The internet reacts to Madonna’s questionable Instagram photos

Madonna has long been considered an icon of pop culture for her remarkable contribution to music. Guinness World Records has also dubbed her the best-selling female recording artist of all time.

However, the Vogue singer has been no stranger to controversy throughout her career. More recently, she came under fire for posting certain inappropriate photos on Instagram. The images were eventually removed from the website, but the singer reposted them while calling out Instagram’s policies.

The latest controversy went viral on social media and left netizens divided. While many criticized the musician for her actions, others came to her defense. Popular TV presenter Anneka Rice mentioned a specific image where Madonna posed from underneath the bed and wrote:

“Madonna and I are exactly the same age. I presume she’s searching for her phone charger. If I tried that I’d never be able to get up again.”

However, dancer Isaac Boots praised the Grammy Award winner for her actions:

“Thankful for your outspoken, rebellious, courageous and compassionate art and voice.... For every detractor you have, you have even more of us who celebrate you and are thankful for you.”

One user commented:

“She’s become a caricature of herself.”

While another refuted the claim, saying:

“The most brave, beautiful, fearless, strong and inspiring woman on the planet!”

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Instagram will respond to Madonna’s claims on discrimination in the days to come.

The latest controversy surrounding the singer came days after she landed in hot waters for posting a picture with photographer Steven Klein holding a knife to her throat. Last month, the Material Girl singer was also slammed for creating Marilyn Monroe’s deathbed photos.

