Demi Lovato leaves fans stunned with new Grandmother Spider tattoo on skull

Singer Demi Lovato never ceases to surprise their fans. This time they have made their fans excited by sporting a giant spider tattoo on their skull. The Grammy nominee showcased a part of their head shaved and inked by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo (whose real name is Brian Woo).

Along with documenting the process on their Instagram stories, they also shared the profound meaning behind their latest tattoo edition. Lovato wrote:

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web - each one of us having our own place in the world.”

Life and Style magazine shared that Lovato’s tattoo was inspired by the Cherokee story “Grandmother Spider Brings the Light.”

Internet reacts to Demi Lovato’s new spider tattoo

This is not the first time the 29-year-old singer has been inked by the famous artist. In August, they got the lyrics to Infinite Universe by Beautiful Chorus tattooed on their hand. Dr. Woo’s work read:

"Love will live forever in the infinite universe.”

Lovato revealed on their 29th birthday during the same month that the “song represents 28 for me.”

Reacting to their latest tattoo, a few tweets read:

Qui-Gon Jin & Tonic @funkmistress Me: "You know Demi Lovato got a spider tattoo on their head"

Mom: "Isn't he a little old for tattoos?"

Me: "Huh?"

Mom: "And what would Rhea think?"

Me: ...

Mom: ...

Me: "You're thinking of Danny DeVito, I said Demi Lovato."

Mom: "...the lady from Ghost?"

Devonne 🕷 @demifcknlovato @PopCrave Demi is the only one who can pull this tattoo off, they’re so gorgeous @PopCrave Demi is the only one who can pull this tattoo off, they’re so gorgeous https://t.co/IzuYu5K4dY

dash 🧣 @repsfolk @PopCrave not ppl having a problem with them getting a tattoo @PopCrave not ppl having a problem with them getting a tattoo 😭

anto🕷 @ddclooud @PopCrave never the same, totally unique, they are ahead of their time @PopCrave never the same, totally unique, they are ahead of their time

Lovato has several tattoos. During an iHeartRadio interview, they revealed:

“It could be 10. It could be 26! I have a very, very high pain tolerance.”

The Daily Mail reported that they have over 25 known tattoos.

Demi Lovato completes another rehab treatment

The Sorry Not Sorry singer’s new tattoo addition comes after they completed another term in rehab in Utah last year. They completed their treatment following their 2018 almost fatal drug overdose.

A source told US Weekly that the singer had “returned home from rehab during the holidays.” They continued:

“Demi will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition. It was their decision to go back to rehab.”

In 2021, Lovato had stated that they still drank and smoked marijuana in moderation. They later wrote on Instagram, “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways.” The singer also added, “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

