"Absolute mess": Demi Lovato claims calling extraterrestrial beings 'aliens' is derogatory, leaves internet dumbstruck

Singer Demi Lovato has declared that the term “alien” is offensive. The singer-songwriter, who came out as non-binary in May claims that it is a “derogatory term” and can be replaced with “ET” (extra-terrestrial) instead.
In an interview with Pedestrian TV, they said:
“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That's why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that's a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.”
The 29-year-old is currently promoting her new Peacock Original series Unidentified with Demi Lovato, where the singer goes on a road trip in search of UFOs along with her sibling and best friend.
Though, the extra- terrestrial enthusiast finds the term “alien” derogatory, the makers of the series at Peacock have referred to the ETs as “aliens” in the description of the show.
The New Mexico-native spoke in detail about the misconceptions around extra terrestrials and why they found the term offensive. They said in the interview:
“I think the ones that bother me are that they're harmful or that they'll come and take over the planet.”
They added:
“I think that the world is becoming an open place. Slowly, but surely, I think that we’re making progress. And we’re slowly getting there. But, you know, any progress is still progress!”
Demi Lovato also appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show to promote the four-part docuseries. When asked what they thought extra- terrestrial life would be like, they said:
“I believe that they're peaceful beings. I know that they would be friendly. Well, I don't know that.”
Adding to their views, they said:
“I have this belief that anything has the ability to transcend dimensions. You have to have a level of consciousness that exceeds anything that we know down here on earth.”
After the singer's interview with Pedestrian TV was published online, netizens took to social media to express their bewilderment. Some reactions to the interview included:
Unidentified with Demi Lovato follows the singer along with their skeptical friend Matthew and their sister Dallas in search of UFOs and everything extra-terrestrial. In the series, the three pick the brains of scientists and eyewitnesses who claim to have had interactions with UFOs.