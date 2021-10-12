"Absolute mess": Demi Lovato claims calling extraterrestrial beings 'aliens' is derogatory, leaves internet dumbstruck

Singer Demi Lovato has declared that the term “alien” is offensive. The singer-songwriter, who came out as non-binary in May claims that it is a “derogatory term” and can be replaced with “ET” (extra-terrestrial) instead.

In an interview with Pedestrian TV, they said:

“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That's why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that's a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.”

The 29-year-old is currently promoting her new Peacock Original series Unidentified with Demi Lovato, where the singer goes on a road trip in search of UFOs along with her sibling and best friend.

Though, the extra- terrestrial enthusiast finds the term “alien” derogatory, the makers of the series at Peacock have referred to the ETs as “aliens” in the description of the show.

Demi Lovato finds the term “aliens” derogatory

The New Mexico-native spoke in detail about the misconceptions around extra terrestrials and why they found the term offensive. They said in the interview:

“I think the ones that bother me are that they're harmful or that they'll come and take over the planet.”

They added:

“I think that the world is becoming an open place. Slowly, but surely, I think that we’re making progress. And we’re slowly getting there. But, you know, any progress is still progress!”

Demi Lovato also appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show to promote the four-part docuseries. When asked what they thought extra- terrestrial life would be like, they said:

“I believe that they're peaceful beings. I know that they would be friendly. Well, I don't know that.”

Adding to their views, they said:

“I have this belief that anything has the ability to transcend dimensions. You have to have a level of consciousness that exceeds anything that we know down here on earth.”

After the singer's interview with Pedestrian TV was published online, netizens took to social media to express their bewilderment. Some reactions to the interview included:

alyssa @alyssa_fjs did demi lovato really just say aliens is a derogatory term?? bruh what did demi lovato really just say aliens is a derogatory term?? bruh what

Anna🌪 @anniodarone3 Demi Lovato said aliens is a derogatory term when referring to EXTRATERRESTRIAL LIFE LOL HONEY Demi Lovato said aliens is a derogatory term when referring to EXTRATERRESTRIAL LIFE LOL HONEY

kth is COMING⁷ @any1seenyoongi demi lovato said we should stop calling extraterrestrials “aliens” because it’s a derogatory name to them, i done heard it all PLS demi lovato said we should stop calling extraterrestrials “aliens” because it’s a derogatory name to them, i done heard it all PLS https://t.co/ANlnrK6bt1

Ninchi @Ninchiito The aliens when Demi Lovato says calling them aliens is a derogatory term: The aliens when Demi Lovato says calling them aliens is a derogatory term: https://t.co/ZFgYMVczRF

Trogdor 🎃👻🕷 @Trogistreed420 I thought I’ve heard it all but then Demi Lovato tried to tell us Aliens is a derogatory term from Aliens. Like what? I thought I’ve heard it all but then Demi Lovato tried to tell us Aliens is a derogatory term from Aliens. Like what? https://t.co/djI16NmBdk

ross @OnceUponARoss I believe we should stop giving any platform to Demi. They clearly are just now desperate for any form of attention or relevance. foxnews.com/entertainment/… I believe we should stop giving any platform to Demi. They clearly are just now desperate for any form of attention or relevance. foxnews.com/entertainment/…

Dean @thedeans_list Demi Lovato said we have to stop referring to extraterrestrials as aliens because aliens is a derogatory term... this is a clear example when you're so woke, that you're stupid. What should we call them non-binary visitors from another world? Demi Lovato said we have to stop referring to extraterrestrials as aliens because aliens is a derogatory term... this is a clear example when you're so woke, that you're stupid. What should we call them non-binary visitors from another world? https://t.co/kDiq37TwLz

davegiudice @DavegiudiceDave

Demi Lovato says the term 'aliens' is 'derogatory' toward extraterrestrials: 'I like to call them ETs' #ufotwitter Now we have to be sensitive toward Aliens.Demi Lovato says the term 'aliens' is 'derogatory' toward extraterrestrials: 'I like to call them ETs' #ufotwitter Now we have to be sensitive toward Aliens.

Demi Lovato says the term 'aliens' is 'derogatory' toward extraterrestrials: 'I like to call them ETs' https://t.co/lLrk8FbeNH

🎥 Anthony 🎥 @misterfilmstock So Demi Lovato said, ‘I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything’ This woman does NOT think before she speaksYeah I'm sure beings from other planets would love us to stop calling them ALIENS. I doubt they would give a shit So Demi Lovato said, ‘I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything’ This woman does NOT think before she speaksYeah I'm sure beings from other planets would love us to stop calling them ALIENS. I doubt they would give a shit https://t.co/0Jq6A9hRHF

Also Read

your fav housewife @shelbsmalone I'm sorry but wtf is going on with Demi Lovato.. first she publicly says she may decide to be "transgender" in the future and then change her mind about it (WTF?) and now she's saying calling aliens "alien" is derogatory.. shhhhh stop talking bb I'm sorry but wtf is going on with Demi Lovato.. first she publicly says she may decide to be "transgender" in the future and then change her mind about it (WTF?) and now she's saying calling aliens "alien" is derogatory.. shhhhh stop talking bb

Unidentified with Demi Lovato follows the singer along with their skeptical friend Matthew and their sister Dallas in search of UFOs and everything extra-terrestrial. In the series, the three pick the brains of scientists and eyewitnesses who claim to have had interactions with UFOs.

Edited by Siddharth Satish