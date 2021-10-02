"Anything for attention": Demi Lovato's alien encounter leaves the internet unamused

As Demi Lovato continues to promote her latest Peacock series, titled Unidentified with Demi Lovato, the Confident singer took to The Kelly Clarkson Show to speak in detail about her encounter with an extraterrestrial being. Lovato (who uses the pronouns they/them) also shared why they went through hypnotherapy.

The 29-year-old attempts to understand beings from another realm along with their best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and their sister Dallas Lovato, in Unidentified .

This is not the first time the singer-songwriter has spoken about her encounters with aliens. She has attended several interviews where she spoke about the same matter.

In Unidentified, Lovato and their company ride along California in an RV, meeting other UFO fanatics and therapists who specialize in everything extraterrestrial.

What did Demi Lovato say on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'?

As the fan-favorite show opened with the hostess complimenting Demi Lovato on their new hairdo, they were quick to delve into topics of extraterrestrial activity. Clarkson questioned Lovato about why they chose to undergo hypnotherapy, to which the latter replied:

“I have never seen an ET face to face, but I have seen a lot of weird things in the sky that can’t be explained and even in the ground.”

Demi Lovato continued:

“I had a night where I was dreaming. So I woke up in my room and there was like three beings. And they were like, “Do you want to see your planet?” I was like, “Hell yeah.” I whooshed out of the room and I was hovering before our planet [...] and then whooshed to this pink and purple planet that I’ve never seen."

Demi Lovato had also spoken about making “contact” with aliens on their birthday trip to Joshua Tree last year. They spoke about their “profound” and “mind-blowing experience” to Entertainment Weekly. They said:

"We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky. It was huge lights that made a question mark, almost, in the sky — and then it just like backed out. I realized that my life was probably going to change in a spiritual way because I have a spiritual connection to this journey as well."

Internet reacts to Demi Lovato’s extraterrestrial experiences

Netizens often eagerly await to call out celebrities who spew unbelievable stories. Demi Lovato seems to be the latest victim. Some tweets regarding Demi’s alien encounter include:

Jena @ghostie_22 @defnoodlesspicy I used to like demi... not like a huge fan of her music, just liked some songs of hers and she is undoubtedly talented... but like wtf? Is she ok? @defnoodlesspicy I used to like demi... not like a huge fan of her music, just liked some songs of hers and she is undoubtedly talented... but like wtf? Is she ok?

lore @lorrrreeee @defnoodlesspicy Girl that was an acid flashback @defnoodlesspicy Girl that was an acid flashback

yoduh @yoduh666 @defnoodlesspicy Man I really wish I didn’t see this @defnoodlesspicy Man I really wish I didn’t see this

Cranjis McBasketball @chaoticmoods @defnoodlesspicy I genuinely don’t believe she’s crazy she’s definitely just saying this for attention lmao @defnoodlesspicy I genuinely don’t believe she’s crazy she’s definitely just saying this for attention lmao

Unidentified with Demi Lovato is available online exclusively on the Peacock streaming platform.

