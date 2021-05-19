"So proud": The internet reacts as Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary and are changing their pronouns

Singer Demi Lovato recently took to social media to officially announce that they are non-binary and are changing their pronouns.
The 28-year old popstar recently shared a video in addition to posting tweets related to their monumental announcement:
Addressing their fans, Lovato revealed that they were doing this for all those who haven't been able to share who they really were with their loved ones.
They further elaborated:
"I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you Over the past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work and through this work I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary . With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/ them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression and and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering. "
In light of Demi Lovato's announcement, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions.
Also Read: Demi Lovato leaves Twitter baffled after she calls frozen yogurt shop "Diet Culture Vultures" over excessive diet-conscious options
What is Non-binary gender identification? Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary in premiere episode of 4D with Demi
Non-binary gender identification, also known as genderqueer, refers to the umbrella term that encompasses gender identities that are neither exclusively identified as male or female - identities that are outside the gender binary.
The "Dancing with the Devil" singer announced the news on the premiere episode of their 4D with Demi podcast.
In an interview with EW earlier this year, Demi Lovato opened up about the importance of staying true to oneself as they addressed the wave of realization that washed over them post their breakup with ex-fiance Max Ehrich last year:
"Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now, I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that'll never change, but I love accepting myself. I've always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it"
In light of their announcement, several members of the online community took to Twitter to weigh in on the same:
Demi Lovato's announcement has so far been met with a barrage of positivity online, with fans across the globe extending support for their inspirational revelation.