"So proud": The internet reacts as Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary and are changing their pronouns

Singer Demi Lovato recently took to social media to officially announce that they are non-binary and are changing their pronouns.

The 28-year old popstar recently shared a video in addition to posting tweets related to their monumental announcement:

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Addressing their fans, Lovato revealed that they were doing this for all those who haven't been able to share who they really were with their loved ones.

They further elaborated:

"I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you Over the past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work and through this work I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary . With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/ them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression and and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering. "

In light of Demi Lovato's announcement, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions.

What is Non-binary gender identification? Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary in premiere episode of 4D with Demi

Non-binary gender identification, also known as genderqueer, refers to the umbrella term that encompasses gender identities that are neither exclusively identified as male or female - identities that are outside the gender binary.

The "Dancing with the Devil" singer announced the news on the premiere episode of their 4D with Demi podcast.

In an interview with EW earlier this year, Demi Lovato opened up about the importance of staying true to oneself as they addressed the wave of realization that washed over them post their breakup with ex-fiance Max Ehrich last year:

"Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now, I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that'll never change, but I love accepting myself. I've always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it"

In light of their announcement, several members of the online community took to Twitter to weigh in on the same:

So damn proud and happy for you🌈✨

Good luck with the podcast bestie 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/sZfPxDwOkp — Kalia🦋 (@christofi_kalia) May 19, 2021

Demi! your honesty will help so many people live their authentic truths. proud of u ❤️❤️❤️ — Oscar Raymundo (@OscarRaymundo) May 19, 2021

Here's a non binary heart for you, I love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/acUHMcuGc8 — Alexia⁷ 🧡 🦋 (@lovatosgloss) May 19, 2021

My sibling is non-binary, so to have a celebrity like @ddlovato be vocal about their pronouns and their journey is beyond important. I’m learning WITH my sibling, and it’s important to know that you don’t need to fully understand everything, just embrace it with empathy and love. — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) May 19, 2021

Demi Lovato came out as non-binary and has changed their pronouns to "they/them" I'm so proud of you @ddlovato 🥺🌈🏳️‍🌈!!!! pic.twitter.com/qWddtyXpQ9 — jujhar (@jujharsings) May 19, 2021

Demi Lovato aka the most followed non-binary person yup yupp💅 pic.twitter.com/ngCxiu4jrx — ^o^ 🦋 (@lovaticboi) May 19, 2021

just demi lovato in their shroom room, hosting a podcast, being their happy, authentic self. i can’t put into words how proud i am, it’s an understatement. pic.twitter.com/pO3gjTGzo7 — em 🦋 (@pldemetria) May 19, 2021

DEMI LOVATO CAME OUT AS ENBY, IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM!! pic.twitter.com/vpfsV4jHc6 — Radhika | hozier's daughter (@hisforestnymph) May 19, 2021

demi lovato is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns i’m going to cry i’m so proud of them and i love them so much pic.twitter.com/bBgawTvuU3 — liv ✵ 59 ❘ 73 ❆ (@captlavenders) May 19, 2021

Just when I’m having a low day where I feel like I should stop using they/them pronouns cause of misgendering, @ddlovato comes out as non binary. What a hero 🖤💜🤍💛 pic.twitter.com/x7L64ZMl1P — ☮️Jordy Deelight☮️ (@jordy_deelight) May 19, 2021

Congrats to @ddlovato for coming out Non-Binary, it’s nice to see artists live out their most authentic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p9ZlCQ1b0b — SmithCharts (@SmithCharts) May 19, 2021

Demi Lovato is officially the best non-binary vocalist of this generation pic.twitter.com/Orxx1zn3fx — bill (@mrbillylovato) May 19, 2021

They/Them!



Make sure you respect Demi Lovato’s pronouns. They may not see your hate on internet but your non-binary followers will. Share love and acceptance only. Proud of your journey @ddlovato 💖 pic.twitter.com/X0lsYtvDZH — Demi Lovato update 🦋. (@demirealupdate) May 19, 2021

Demi Lovato's announcement has so far been met with a barrage of positivity online, with fans across the globe extending support for their inspirational revelation.