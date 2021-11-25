Who is Jessie J's boyfriend? Singer shares news of tragic miscarriage

Jessie J recently shared that she has tragically lost her unborn child after suffering a miscarriage. The singer took to Instagram to reveal the heartbreaking news through an emotional post.

She wrote that doctors informed her about the loss after failing to find a heartbeat during a third scan on Tuesday, November 23. Although the situation left the musician heartbroken, she decided to continue her performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Hiro #ARIAsTaylorSwift🧣🍂 @hiroko_7788

“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it's best.” Wishing her well @JessieJ “I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it's best.” Wishing her well @JessieJ“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it's best.” https://t.co/3wXEIvXvmH

The 33-year-old mentioned that she decided to perform because doing so would help her deal with a difficult situation:

“I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

Jessie J went on to reveal that her pregnancy was a “miracle” as she wanted to have a baby on her own:

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

The Price Tag hitmaker also empathized with other women who have experienced pregnancy loss and shared that it is the “loneliest feeling in the world.”

However, she called herself “strong” and remained hopeful while assuring fans she would get better over time. News of her miscarriage came nearly a month after the singer announced her split from boyfriend Max Pham.

Jessie J has also been dealing with other health complications and stepped away from the spotlight for two years to focus on her medical issues. She was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease last year.

Everything about Jessie J’s former boyfriend, Max Pham

Jessie J former boyfriend Max Pham is a professional dancer (Image via Max Pham/Instagram)

Jessie J started dating Max Pham Nguyen four months after she parted ways with actor Channing Tatum in 2020 following two years of relationship. The singer officially confirmed her connection with Pham earlier this year.

Pham is a professional dancer and choreographer. He was born in Texas and grew up in Idaho. He has conducted live shows throughout his career and performed with Ariana Grande on The Honeymoon Tour.

He has also worked with Justin Timberlake, Jesse McCartney, Cody Simpson, and Olly Murs. He garnered further attention after he started dating Jessie J and often appeared on the latter’s Instagram.

However, the duo decided to call it quits after dating for seven months. The Nobody’s Perfect singer announced the separation in October during an Instagram Q&A session and also praised Pham in the process:

“Max and I have been just friends for a while now. Nothing dramatic happened. Please don’t over react. He is an amazing man. We both have so much respect and love for each other. It just wasn’t right romantically. So we decided just friends it is... We are both happy, living and loving our lives.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is unknown if Jessie J is currently in a relationship as she mostly keeps her private life out of the public eye. However, it is likely the singer will focus on healing from her sudden pregnancy loss.

Edited by Srijan Sen