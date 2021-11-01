"No matter what happens I will take responsibility": Kim Seon Ho's alleged message to ex-girlfriend after she announced pregnancy

More messages shared between Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend have been revealed by Dispatch that clearly show the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor's initial reaction to the news of his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy.

Dispatch had previously revealed messages between Kim Seon Ho and his friend about the problems he faced with his then girlfriend. Kim Seon Ho realized that she was a habitual liar and had even confronted her about it.

Kim Seon wanted to marry his ex-girlfriend, according to latest leaked messages

The latest messages drew attention to the fact that Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend had twisted his words. In a post made anonymously, she claimed that an Actor 'K' had forced her to get an abortion and made a false promise of marriage.

However, the leaked messages reveal that she manipulated readers with her version of the events and almost led to the end of Kim Seon Ho's career.

According to allkpop translation, Kim Seon Ho messaged his ex-girlfriend,

"Babe, no matter what happens I will take responsibility. So don't worry. Go home and rest."

He added, "We should get married. Now you can't go anywhere lol, but it's okay. We can talk it out and get through this. I've never had anyone in my life that I loved as much as you."

Kim Seon Ho did mention the penalty, but it was not in the manner that his ex-girlfriend had claimed. He told her,

"Well, I don't want to jinx it but I just signed a film deal. If I call it off the financial thing comes first to my mind haha. Pathetic. But it could be irrelevant. I just have that on my mind because my parents would understand although they will be surprised."

The original Dispatch report claimed that the reason they revealed more messages was to prove the truth about Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend. They also called her sly for twisting the actor's words.

Fans react to the latest messages shared between Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend

In reaction to the news, fans had a lot to say about the ex-girlfriend. Many pointed out that she had no regard for Kim Seon Ho's privacy considering that she forwarded screenshots of her messages with him. These were sent to her friends, and it was her friends who ended up revealing the screenshots to Dispatch.

Fans were unhappy that Kim Seon Ho fell prey to such an individual and expressed that they saw her as a manipulative person:

So far, there has been no official confirmation from either Kim Seon Ho or his agency about the authenticity of the messages shared by Dispatch. In fact, the original report claimed that his ex-girlfriend was Choi Young Ah, but there is no official stance released regarding her identity either.

After facing heavy backlash for false accusations of forcing his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, Kim Seon Ho has been dropped from many of the online campaigns that he has been part of. However, with the truth now surfacing, many brands have got the actor back onboard, and he is also slated to star in a movie soon.

