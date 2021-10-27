×
"There's nothing we can tell you"- Salt Entertainment releases brief statement as fans react to update in Kim Seon Ho controversy

Kim Seon Ho's agency Salt Entertainment has put out a brief statement after Dispatch reports. (Image via Instagram/seonho_kim)
Tuba Waqar
ANALYST
Modified Oct 27, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Feature

In the aftermath of Dispatch reports, Kim Seon Ho’s agency Salt entertainment has come out with a statement.

In an anonymous post, the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor was accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend to get an abortion. While Kim Seon Ho’s apology had appeared to all but confirm the accusation, Dispatch’s recent reports may have changed everything.

Timeline of Relationship as released by Dispatch. #KimSeonHo https://t.co/zhe8hcnlrE

According to Dispatch, who had remained silent all this while, several of the accusations made by the ex-girlfriend, who was identified as Choi Young Ah, were false and full of distortions. Dispatch also interviewed several people close to both Kim Seon Ho and Choi Young Ah to build a timeline of events, all of which seem to favor the actor.

The recent revelation seems to have turned the tide in Kim Seon Ho’s favor, contrary to the initially hostile reaction received by the actor from Korean and International K-Drama enthusiasts.

Salt Entertainment addresses Dispatch report on Kim Seon Ho controversy

While Salt Entertainment took over a day to respond to the initial accusations, this time the agency put out a statement rather quickly after fans of Kim Seon Ho demanded a response repeatedly.

On October 26, Salt Entertainment said:

"We apologize. There's nothing we can tell you."

Several of the actor’s fans have commented on the fact that Salt Entertainment took so long to react to initial accusations, but have responded to ongoing rumors relatively quickly, shutting down rumors of Kim Seon Ho’s contract being over. Several have speculated that the agency is manipulating the media against Kim Seon Ho.

#KimSeonHo Salt entertainment is threatening/destroying KSH by planting all these slanders themselves, because he's such a big star now he can afford to sign up elsewhere.A proper management agency would have sued the exGF for damages to reputation and loss of earnings by now.
salt entertainment, you're really horrible...#kpopprediction #KimSeonHo
salt entertainment is being salty in not defending Kim Seon Ho

The Dispatch reports, though, have come as a breath of fresh air for Kim Seon Ho’s bereaved fans. While Dispatch is mostly looked down upon for stalking idols and actors and leaking private information, this time they have put on the mantle of saviors, according to fans of the Start-Up actor.

Dispatch itself claims to have been surprised by their own findings, stating that the more they investigated, the more the accusation sounded untrue.

Even Dispatch itself is dumbfounded by Choi Youngah's allegations 😂🤧"The further we investigated, the more at loss we are"koreadispatch.com/2021/10/26/we-…#KimSeonHo #김선호 https://t.co/2DaKddJH2t
SO THIS IS WHY DISPATCH HAS BEEN QUIET ALL ALONG???? BC THEY SOUGHT FOR FACTS?????? I WANT TO HUG KIM SEON HO RNNNN 😭♥️ https://t.co/gRgREFIrCT
dispatch beating all the humor sh!ts abt kim seon ho. https://t.co/k1pLljSO6m
dispatch knows what's up, we have our good boy back 😭#kimseonho #김선호 https://t.co/jZmg4MBHjW
Even Dispatch itself is dumbfounded by Choi Youngah's allegations 😂🤧"The further we investigated, the more at loss we are"koreadispatch.com/2021/10/26/we-…#KimSeonHo #김선호 https://t.co/2DaKddJH2t

Some fans have pointed out the incredible coincidence that the writer of the Dispatch report shares the same name as Shin Min Ah’s dentist character in Hometown Cha Cha Cha- Hye Jin.

not the dispatch writer who reveal this is also hye jin 😭 homecha real life 😭💚
#KimSeonHo https://t.co/qp5FM0GRhQ

If the Dispatch reports are true, then much like in the fictional world of Hometown Cha Cha, it is yet another Hye Jin who has Kim Seon Ho/ Hong Du Sik’s back.

Many Kim Seon Ho fans have commended Dispatch for their thorough investigation, which included receipts, interviews, and pictures.

After reading the new dispatch news.
My thoughts: Dispatch didn't spilled the tea, they took the tea pot and smashed it. Hahahaha
#KimSeonHo
i can't believe i'm saying this but thank you dispatch for clearing up #kimseonho's side 😭 https://t.co/qhwSve0tHl
Dispatch exposing Kim Seon Ho's timeline to everyone: https://t.co/9wqePcQAvj
#dispatch #KimSeonHoI love how @dispatchsns reveal the true story behind this issue and I still love Kim Seon Ho😍❤️ https://t.co/XpsDFdWTgC
The actually scene of dispatch helping him. #kimseonho #김선호 https://t.co/ZLz8Q0zTyZ

On hearing the news of the actor being taken to the hospital, several of Kim Seon Ho’s fans had sent this sweet symbol of their love to Salt Entertainment’s office.

LOOK AT THESE gifts fans delivered to Seon Ho at Salt Ent. 😭😢💚 My heart!!!!!! I hope he receives these and knows how much we love him 😭😭😭
#KimSeonHo https://t.co/kkIWO77SPn

While only time will tell whether any further revelations surface in this case, and whether Kim Seon Ho will ever be able to revive his career, for the fans of the actor, Good Boy is back.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
