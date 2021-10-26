"I really like her also.. but..."- Dispatch report reveals alternate version of events in the Kim Seon Ho controversy

Dispatch’s latest report about Kim Seon Ho’s controversy with his ex-girlfriend has shed light on new evidence which could potentially change everything.

In an anonymous post, which was put up right after Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s finale, a woman, A, had accused a certain Actor K of manipulating her into getting an abortion, under pretenses of marriage. While not mentioned by name, the internet had speculated that Actor K was Kim Seon Ho, and the actor’s subsequent, if brief, apology seemed to confirm the case against him.

After the accusations, Kim Seon Ho was dropped from several future and ongoing projects, including his collaborations with over ten brands.

While fans of Kim Seon Ho were heartbroken at the revelations, the recent report from the agency Dispatch has given them some hope.

Dispatch reports reveal surprising information about Kim Seon Ho controversy

On October 26, KST, Dispatch, in an article titled "Kim Seon Ho...and the 12 ignored truths", revealed a timeline of Kim Seon Ho’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend, from when they started dating until the eventual break-up.

Most interestingly, Dispatch used the name Choi Young Ah to refer to the ex-girlfriend. While several people have speculated that former weathercaster and current influencer Choi Young Ah is the person in question, Dispatch’s confidence confirmed the identity for many.

#KimSeonHo's ex girlfriend to be revealed: A former broadcaster - divorcéeChoi Young Ah, born in 1985 (37 years old), holds a bachelor's degree in French from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. She used to be a weather forecaster of YTN, then transferred to KBS.

According to Dispatch, Choi Young Ah first met Kim Seon Ho at the end of 2019 before getting into a relationship in early March. Dispatch also revealed that it was allegedly in mid-March that Kim Seon Ho was told that Choi Young Ah was married and divorced in the past.

In the report, Kim Seon Ho is portrayed as an understanding partner, who in a message to a friend, insists that,

“I want to continue the relationship. I’m seeing her because I like her as a person. Of course my parents will be concerned. But it doesn’t make a difference that she’s been married and got divorced.”

While in the anonymous post, the ex-girlfriend had claimed that they “had to date secretly and couldn’t even hold hands outside,” Dispatch states that Kim Seon Ho and Choi Young Ah went on many public dates, to places like Busan and Gapyeong as well as zoos and amusement parks. The report also revealed a photo of the two, apparently on a date. The photo was taken at a pet café in Pocheon in October 2020, along with their dog Ho Ah.

1. KSH kept his dating secret?

Choi said, "Dating has to be kept secret, we can't even walk out holding hands."

Breaking: Dispatch exposes "12 distorted truths" in scandal between #KimSeonHo and his ex-girlfriend

Dispatch questions Choi Young Ah's following claims:

1. KSH kept his dating secret?

Choi said, "Dating has to be kept secret, we can't even walk out holding hands."

1. KSH kept his dating secret?

Choi said, "Dating has to be kept secret, we can't even walk out holding hands."

A long message of apology that Choi Young Ah reportedly sent to Kim Seon Ho on July 8, 2020, was also revealed in this lengthy report. Provided to Dispatch by Kim Seon Ho’s friend A, the apology was the reason behind the eventual break up of the pair.

In the apology text, Choi Young Ah apologizes for breaking Kim Seon Ho’s trust and lying, insisting that “You’re the only one for me, Seon Ho.” The text also states that she is ready to accept if Kim Seon Ho decides to end the relationship due to her lying.

The reports also reveal that Kim Seon Ho was considering breaking up due to the girlfriend’s continuous lying. Dispatch supported this claim by showing a series of text messages between Kim Seon Ho and his friend where the two discuss the betrayal and the relationship.

Kim Seon Ho: We broke up. I really can’t believe this.

A: In the morning?

Kim Seon Ho: She was caught lying in the middle of the night yesterday. I told her [last time] that I would let it go just once. But she was caught lying, pretending that she didn’t go somewhere with a guy when she did.

Kim Seon Ho: But the problem is when I mentioned it to her, she thought I was talking about something else and told me when she met another guy.

A: She met lots of other guys

Kim Seon Ho: She met them for work but said she didn’t want to tell me all of it.

Kim Seon Ho: I said it’s okay if she even goes to the club and that I won’t be jealous if she goes somewhere with guys. I just told her to tell me honestly and text me when she gets home, but she broke this [promise again].

A: That’s all we ever ask for

Kim Seon Ho: One time, filming ended earlier. I asked her what she’s doing, and she said she’s sleeping. So I went to her home with a gift, but she wasn’t home. Her car wasn’t even there. After that, she promised not to lie. I’m so angry.

A: You should date someone different instead of someone who troubles you.

The conversation between the pair continued the next day,

Kim Seon Ho: (sends long message of apology sent by Choi Young Ah)

A: How do you feel?

Kim Seon Ho: I really like her also..but the result is obvious

Kim Seon Ho: I think she’s going to lie again

A: There is a greater chance of that happening

A: Do you see a future with her?

Kim Seon Ho: I don’t see it yet

Kim Seon Ho: She wrote the message in such a heartbreaking way sigh

A: What’s upsetting is that everyone else seems to do it well but dating, love, and even marriage are.. difficult.

A: From my point of view, I think [her actions] will be continuously repetitive

Kim Seon Ho: My head hurts…I don’t think she’ll fix this

A: This is not a drama like “The World of the Married” or “Love and War”..

Kim Seon Ho: I can see it when looking at it from an outside perspective, but from inside, it feels like I’m in water

Kim Seon Ho: It’s frustrating, like I can almost see it but can’t.

A: You know but are still falling for it.

While friend A appeared to be in support of Kim Seon Ho ending the relationship for good, a mutual friend B, wanted him to be more lenient towards Choi Young Ah, saying

“She says she won’t do it again. You should accept it if she’s apologizing like that.”

Eventually, though, Dispatch claims, Kim Seon Ho decided to forgive her and continued the relationship.

Who is the real Kim Seon Ho?

The contrast between Kim Seon Ho of the anonymous post and Kim Seon Ho of the Dispatch report after Choi Young Ah allegedly found out about her pregnancy is surprising.

The reports claim that Choi Young Ah found out about the pregnancy on July 24, after which she called and texted Kim Seon Ho, crying.

According to friend B, who was close to both the parties, Kim Seon Ho told his girlfriend,

“It’s a blessing, so don’t cry.”

B went on to say,

“At first, he congratulated her saying it’s a good thing. I think he was honestly scared though. He really thought a lot about it. Unfortunately, the two agreed to let [the baby] go. And he carefully requested something from me.”

Friend B happens to be the same person who accompanied Choi Young Ah to the hospital. On July 27, B told Dispatch he met the couple in the parking lot.

“Both had completely swollen eyes when they came down. This kind of decision must not have been easy to make. While I went to the hospital with her, he went to buy ingredients for seaweed soup. He is someone who can’t cook at all…”

Kim Seon Ho reportedly made Choi Young Ah seaweed soup for two weeks, despite never cooking before.

Avid fans did you all remember when the members asked #KimSeonHo if he can cook. He just said he can cook seaweed soup. Then was asked who he cooked it for. But he was all silent while smiling. If that isn't love idk what is.

In the original anonymous post, the ex-girlfriend had claimed “Kim Seon Ho’s attitude changed completely after the abortion.” and that he “made a believable promise about marriage and introducing [her] to his parents by acting and lying.”

Choi Young Ah’s friend C, though, completely denies this accusation, revealing that the ex-girlfriend not only met Kim Seon Ho’s parents after the abortion but even slept at their place.

“Young Ah stayed close to Seon Ho’s parents afterwards. Seon Ho worked to build trust with her. He also adopted a Shiba Inu named Ho Ah for her so she wouldn’t be lonely when alone.”

In the original post, the ex-girlfriend had claimed that Kim Seon ho was obsessed with many and “only sent me 2 million won (approximately $1,717) for the surgery and hospital fees.”

Choi Young Ah’s acquaintances, though, revealed different information. A friend of the girlfriend referred to as D in Dispatch reports said,

“Her indulgent spending was difficult for Kim Seon Ho. For Christmas, she got a 7 million won designer bag (approximately $6,008). She purchased it with her personal card and received a money transfer from Kim Seon Ho. [Friends] know about it because she boasted about it.”

“I have never seen Choi Young Ah pay. Usually Kim Seon Ho paid. She says Kim Seon Ho likes designer brands? Acquaintances all know who is the person who truly obsesses over designer brands.”

Both of Choi Young Ah’s friends who were interviewed by Dispatch appeared to take Kim Seon Ho’s side, claiming

“The truth has been distorted.”

Apart from the revelations above, Choi Young Ah’s friends C and D also said

“Choi Young Ah also deliberated a lot about the abortion issue. It is a matter worth deliberating a lot about.”

“He must have been sick of the lies. It’s ironic that she is blaming Kim Seon Ho.”

“She is extremely obsessive. She opened his phone to check his texts and DMs.”

“She hoped that Kim Seon Ho would return after his downfall. It really happened.”

Another mutual E claimed that Choi Young Ah took secret videos and audio recordings of the Start-Up actor. E said,

“Once, Kim Seon Ho and Choi Young Ah checked each other’s KakaoTalk messages. At that time, he found out about the many videos and audio recordings of him that were saved in Choi Young Ah’s computer. Thinking about it from his perspective, isn’t that scary?”

According to Dispatch, the relationship between the pair officially ended in May 2021, having met for the last time in April of the same year.

Dispatch claims that all information in the reports has been sourced from conversations with people close to both parties, with several of Choi Young Ah’s acquaintances having reached out to Dispatch first.

the fact that even HER OWN friends chose kim seon ho's side means something is really off with her. "lying isn't habitual for me" yet she still lied. okay dispatch understood the assignment !! the effort of translating each conversations are 👌 #ProtectKimSeonHo

Dispatch’s reported concluded with a statement from Kim Seon Ho’s friend B,

“Seon Ho hyung said this to me. Since it was true that he let go of his child… Since he once loved her, he tried to understand. And that he didn’t want to fight about his private life in front of the whole nation. So he said that instead of taking action, he apologized. Seon Ho hyung is that kind of person. He was in a normal relationship just like anyone else. He never tried to hide Young Ah noona. I’m a witness.”

Look!! After Dispatch released the truth about the chronology and timeline of Kim Seon Ho and Choi Young Ah's relationship, his Instagram is gaining more followers.He deserves better. Have a rest and come back stronger,Seonho-ssi.🥺♥️

In light of Dispatch reports, Salt Entertainment has issued a brief statement, claiming that they have nothing to say.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar