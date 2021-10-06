Hometown Cha Cha Cha producers request fans to not barge into homes rented to shoot the show

Hometown Cha Cha Cha producers are thankful for fans' love and adoration but faced a big problem recently. Hardcore fans of the show visited Pohang City, where the show was shot, and decided to attempt entry into private homes.

These were homes that were rented by the production team for the duration of the shoot. However, the houses shown as Du-sik's and Hye-jin's in the show are currently occupied by its owner. This has caused concern to the producers who do not want the privacy of civilians disturbed.

They released a statement in which they tried to explain the situation to fans with South Korea who took to touring the locations where Hometown Cha Cha Cha was shot.

Statement from the producers of Hometown Cha Cha Cha

The statement was released on the Hometown Cha Cha Cha's official social networking site's handles. It began with, "Hello. This is the production team of Hometown Cha Cha Cha."

"We would like to thank our viewers for giving us so much love, and we would like to make one request regarding the visitations to the film location."

The statement then added,

"Hye Jin’s house, Doo Shik’s house, Gam Ri’s house, and Cho Hee’s house in the drama are locations that we leased for the duration of the filming. At the moment, their owners are currently residing in those homes."

Addressing the disturbances, the statement said,

"They helped our drama out with good intentions, but they are currently suffering disturbances to their everyday lives because of the visitors."

They then added, "For the reasons described above, we ask that you refrain from entering these houses when you visit our film location."

There is, however, good news for fans who want to do a fan tour. Specific locations that were portrayed in the show will continue to be open to the public.

In a statement, it was announced: "The Pohang city will be keeping the squid statue at Cheongha Market and the boat at Sabang Memorial Park even after the end of filming in consideration of people who want to visit and experience the lingering feelings from the drama."

The producers concluded with, "Once again, we thank you for showing your love."

Hometown Cha Cha Cha airs on Saturdays and Sundays on South Korea's broadcast network tvN. International audiences can stream the show on Netflix. The show stars Start Up fame Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-ah of Chief of Staff in lead roles.

