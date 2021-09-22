Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 7: Chief Hong has unknowingly fallen in love with Hye-jin, is jealous of her bond with Seong-hyeon

Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 7 proved that Kim Seon-ho as Chief Hong was smitten with Hye-jin. He was the one to ignore the kiss that Hye-jin had planted on him when she was drunk. Chief Hong wanted the two to be friends and for Hye-jin to ignore her biological response to him.

Hye-jin had, of course, taken offense to this. She felt rejected by Chief Hong and yet continued to be interested in him and his affairs.

At this time in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 7, Hye-jin met her senior from college, Seong-hyeon, a renowned television producer. He was in Gongjin to shoot a new variety program starring idol members of fictional unit DOS.

Chief Hong jealous of Seong-hyeon, acts silly and childish in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 7

Initially, Chief Hong was his usual self. He was extremely friendly with Seong-hyeon and even helped the man out. However, the moment he learned that the new man in town was someone who knew Hye-jin, things changed in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 7.

Chief Hong also realized that the relationship between the two was not usual. They seemed extremely close even knew a lot about each other's past in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 7. He also realized that he had misunderstood Hye-jin all this while.

Chief Hong learned in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 7 that Hye-jin had experienced a tough life as she worked hard to complete her dental course in the university. She was always on the run, working to earn her tuition fee.

Seong-hyeon had seen her dedication, and it seemed as if he had fallen for her while they were in college.

In addition to this, Hye-jin also seemed like a different person around Seong-hyeon. When she realized that Seong-hyeon had wanted to spend some time with Chief Hong, she decided to gatecrash the meet. She also requested Chief Hong not to tell Seong-hyeon anything about their kiss.

She acted as if she were romantically interested in her senior. This triggered a sense of jealousy in Chief Hong from the very beginning.

The appearance of this jealousy and envy is not the only indicator of Chief Hong's interest in Hye-jin in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 7.

Chief Hong had gotten drunk with Hye-jin and Seong-hyeon in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 7 when the three met at his home. When not in his senses, he was seemingly having a nightmare, and Hye-jin appeared in front of him.

It is unclear if Chief Hong remembered this incident, but he had asked for Hye-jin not to leave him alone or abandon him. It sounded as if he had experienced this before. The heartbreak in his voice was real too.

This scene in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 7 indicated how incredibly close he felt to Hye-jin. It was also proof that he had begun to open up to her, unintentionally.

Chief Hong continued to hang out with Seong-hyeon in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 7, despite his jealousy. He agreed to be the guide for Seong-hyeon's show, and the bond between the two men was charming.

However, things went downhill the moment Seong-hyeon asked if Hye-jin was seeing someone.

Can Chief Hong give up on Hye-jin this easily in

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

, episode 7?

Hong Du-sik (Chief Hong) subconsciously knew that Hye-jin was special. Just as she had kissed him when she was drunk, he confessed his feelings to her in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 7.

He begged her not to leave him and, he looked heartbroken. Hye-jin was drunk, so she doesn't seem to remember the incident yet.

