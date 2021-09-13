All you need to know about DOS's "June", Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's favourite idol

Fans of the Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-ha starrer, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, can't stop raving about the K-pop idol "June", a member of D.O.S., who even Shin Min-ha's character can't stop fangirling for.

As part of the fictional band D.O.S. (pronounced D.O.S. and not doss, as Oh-Juri tells us), June is the subject of many passionate discussions between the dentist Yoon Hye-Jin (Shin Min-ha) the teenager Oh Juri. While the latter identifies as a "Hacker," which fans of D.O.S. call themselves in the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Universe, Yoon HyeJin happens to have treated June in her clinic once and is struck by his good looks.

Despite being a superfan, Oh Juri fails to recognize him at her father's cafe, calling him a copy. Eventually, though, all is resolved, and there is a happy ending for Hacker Oh Juri.

June is played by actor Byeon Seong-Tae.(Image Credits: tVn)

Who is D.O.S's June?

Unfortunately, neither June nor a group called D.O.S. exists in real life. Although the "Hacker" fandom is not accepting new members, the same cannot be said about the actor playing the role.

The handsome D.O.S. frontliner June is played by Byun Seong-Tae, a participant in Produce X 101. The show, coincidentally, happens to be a South Korean boy group survival reality show. Though he ranked #66 on the show and was eventually eliminated, he played the part of a K-Pop idol to perfection.

Watch his introduction here:

Seong-Tae is signed under Urban Works Entertainment and focuses on acting rather than being an idol. Ironically, his role as an idol is what is making him go viral.

Born in 1998, the actor already has several on-screen appearances to his credit. Seong-Tae made his debut with the web series Late Night Cafe and has also appeared in several others like Have A Try, and the 2021 production, I Can See Your MBTI. He also played a small role on Nevertheless, before landing in the city of Gongjin for Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Viewers of the show were caught unaware of Seon-Tae's good looks and effortless acting, with several believing June and D.O.S to be real K-Pop figures. They took to Twitter to air their appreciation.

Eunwoo, I think I have a new crush. Meet June of D.O.S from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha😍💙 #HometownChaChaChaEp6 pic.twitter.com/nMOIsIl6jW — ekang💙 (@erikaloreyn06) September 12, 2021

I really like that the name of the kpop idol in Hometown Cha Cha Cha is JUNE. Oo kaka- iKON ko to. 🤣🤣 — Orange 🍊 | READY FOR iKON's 6TH ANNIVERSARY 🎉 (@kooclaa) September 12, 2021

June of Hometown cha cha cha is so handsome waaaaaahhh!! — Jireh⁹ 🦁 (@skyeskreyper) September 12, 2021

Surprisingly, another member of the fictional D.O.S happens to be a member of an actual K-Pop band. The blonde idol's name is Kim Hyun Woo, aka Baek Seung, from the band EPEX, an eight-member group formed in June 2021. Their first EP is titled Bipolar Pt. 1: Prelude of Anxiety, and is available on Spotify.

hello everyone for those who asked who's the blonde guy. He's Kim Hyun Woo (Baekseung) from EPEX, their group debuted last June 8,2021. I hope you recognized his talent by this performance.

kdrama: Hometown Cha-cha-cha#HometownChaChaCha #HometownChaChaChaEp6 #Baekseung pic.twitter.com/qXwcTEF7Oi — lunar (@leviazaghii) September 13, 2021

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Oh Juri and Yoon Hye-jin would surely love to see their favorite idol, June, make a reappearance in the show, and so would most of the audience.

