Kim Seon Ho’s agency Salt Entertainment reveal all about actor’s contract after getting slammed by fans

Many netizens and fans alike believed that Kim Seon Ho's agency could have been responsible for the online accusations against the actor by his ex-girlfriend. It was believed the agency had tried to muzzle the star from terminating his contract with them at the peak of his career. However, Salt Entertainment Agency, which repped the star, denied all the speculation.

They have now released an in-depth statement that reveals details of Kim Seon Ho's contract. Despite such details being private, the agency decided to make it public to clarify the misunderstanding that was rampant in online communities.

Salt Entertainment Agency's statement regarding Kim Seon Ho's contract

In a statement, the agency stated:

"We will be sharing accurate information regarding Kim Seon Ho’s contract period with SALT Entertainment. Firstly, although the contents of a contract are privy to only the relevant party, due to the continuous issues, after discussing with the relevant party, we will be sharing it."

The agency started with how they had met Kim Seon Ho and explained:

“Through an introduction from a representative of the broadcasting industry, we had our first meeting with Kim Seon Ho in July 2018. It is a very difficult thing to decide to spend a long period with a company in such a short time, so after mutual discussions, we settled on a period of September 2018 to September 2019, and that we would discuss once more about an extension after we have tried working together.”

They further added:

“After this, 3 months before his contract ended, in June 2019, we were supposed to discuss an extension but due to his promotions as an actor increasing, we have been continuing to work with the actor based on trust and it became mid-2020.”

The agency stated that they extended the contract post 2020 at Kim Seon Ho’s request.

“After this, due to Kim Seon Ho’s request, we re-contracted for the period March 2020 to March 2023 and a clause was added that if there were no conflicts, the contract would automatically renew yearly up to March 2027. We hope that you understand that we have to convey our statement due to the continuous issues.”

Kim Seon Ho was recently rushed to the hospital and so far, there has been no official confirmation from the agency behind the cause. Fans, however, were unhappy with the paparazzi who decided to stalk the star even while in hospital. They slammed the local media for insensitive behavior.

