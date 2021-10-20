"I hurt this person": Kim Seon Ho issues official apology over ex-girlfriend scandal

In October 17, an anonymous poster 'A' took to a Korean online forum to accuse an unknown actor K of "forcing" her to get an abortion under false promises of marriage. While she did not reveal his name, the internet was quick to speculate, and given Kim Seon Ho's apology, it appears that the speculations were real.

Kim Seon Ho issues formal apology

After almost three days of silence, Start Up actor Kim Seon Ho has finally come up with an apology for his accusations. He claimed that it was fear that stopped him from coming forward before and that the situation had arisen due to his "incompetence and lack of consideration".

Read the full statement here:

"This is Kim Seon Ho. First, I sincerely apologize for my belated statement. When I first saw the news articles with my name on them a few days ago, I experienced a fear like I had never felt before, which is why I am only now presenting myself in writing.

I dated this person with good feelings. But during the relationship, I hurt this person due to my incompetence and lack of consideration. I had hoped to meet with this person again in order to deliver my sincere apology, but I am currently unable to do so and am waiting for that time when I am presented with the opportunity.

In the meantime, I hope to relay my apology in earnest through this letter. I would also like to apologize to all those who trusted me and cheered me on until the end, for disappointing you. I was only able to stand tall as actor Kim Seon Ho because of the people who cheered me on, but I had forgotten this fact. I also take this time to apologize to the many people who worked with me on various productions for the harm which I have caused, due to my mistakes.

Once again, I want to sincerely apologize to all who may have been hurt by this incident. I know that these ramblings are insufficient to reach many people earnestly, but I offer my honest thoughts in any way that I can. I am truly sorry."

While fans of the actor have been steadfastly on his side throughout the controversy, the latest revelation has shaken even the staunchest of them, with most in disbelief.

Shortly after Kim Seon Ho's statement, his agency Salt Entertainment also issued a follow-up statement, confirming the events.

Apologizing to the fans, Salt Entertainment said:

Hello, this is Salt Entertainment. We would like to apologize for causing many people concerns due to actor Kim Seon Ho's private matters. We would like to deliver our apologies to many people who were disappointed or hurt by the recent events."

Kim Seon Ho out of 2 Days and 1 Night Season 4

In the aftermath of the controversy, Kim Seon Ho has received severe backlash, with brands deleting ads and Instagram posts featuring the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor.

The variety show the actor was a regular in, 2 Days & 1 Night, has also formally withdrawn the actor from the show, promising to edit out all scenes featuring the actor.

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory Kim Seon Ho confirmed to leave KBS ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ in light of recent issuesThe production team will also be editing the footages that have already been filmed as much as possible Source: n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… Kim Seon Ho confirmed to leave KBS ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ in light of recent issuesThe production team will also be editing the footages that have already been filmed as much as possible Source: n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… https://t.co/XA3G1d0ee0

Hello.This is the KBS2 "2 Days & 1 Night Season 4" production team..We have decided on the withdrawal of Kim Seon Ho, who was recently involved in a controversy. We will do our best to edit him out of the already filmed footage to reduce the discomfort felt by viewers.The "2 Days & 1 Night" team will continue to work hard to create a good show. Thank you

