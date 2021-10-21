"There was a time where Kim Seon Ho and I truly loved each other"- ex-girlfriend cites "misunderstandings" in follow-up post

In yet another surprising update on the Actor K abortion controversy, Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend has written a clarification post, citing "misunderstandings."
On October 17, an anonymous poster A had accused an Actor K of forcing her to get an abortion, under false promises of marriage. Since the post, the identity of actor K has been confirmed to be Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho, with the actor himself posting an apology on October 20.
In the aftermath of the post, Kim Seon Ho was dropped from at least 3 projects, including fan-favorite 2 Days & 1 Night, where the actor was a regular. He also lost 10 brand endorsements.
On October 20 though, the ex-girlfriend wrote yet another post.
Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend 'A' writes another post
The poster 'A' wrote another post on the same online forum she wrote the accusation post, Nate Pann. In the latest post, 'A' claims that there were misunderstandings between Kim Seon Ho and her and that she has received a personal apology from the actor.
'A' also apologized for all the turmoil that happened in the aftermath of her lengthy post, both to her and to Kim Seon Ho. The post read:
"I’m sorry that my writing seems to have unintentionally caused damage to many people. There was a time where [Kim Seon Ho] and I truly loved each other.
"I don’t feel good watching him collapse in the moment due to some of my extreme posts."
'A' also stated that upon conversation with Kim Seon Ho, it appeared that there were some "misunderstandings" between the two.
"I received an apology from him, and it seems like there were some misunderstandings between us. I hope that no more false content will be released and no more details about his and my relationship will be reproduced and spread.There is a weight on my mind because this incident seems to have caused a lot of damage to many people."
'A' concluded the post by stating that it will be taken down soon.
"I will take this post down soon."
Surprisingly, as some netizens have pointed out, 'A' deleted her original accusation against Kim Seon Ho.
This recent development has divided the Internet even further. While several staunch fans of the actor have taken this as a sign of Kim Seon Ho's innocence, some have speculated that the deletion and the subsequent apology are a result of pressure from Kim Seon Ho and his agency, Salt Entertainment.
Kim Seon Ho's case has also restarted the debate on Cancel Culture in Korea and its brutal aftermath.
Many people who followed the case, though, are upset as to how the entirety of it was reduced to mere "misunderstandings" by the original poster.
While only time will tell whether Kim Seon Ho will bounce back from the scandal, his ex-girlfriend's follow-up post has certainly made the whole situation even more confusing.