"There was a time where Kim Seon Ho and I truly loved each other"- ex-girlfriend cites "misunderstandings" in follow-up post

In yet another surprising update on the Actor K abortion controversy, Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend has written a clarification post, citing "misunderstandings."

KoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdates #KimSeonHo 's ex-GF 'A' shared she already received the apology from the actor. She also feel sorry as her post causing damage to many people. "I feel bad seeing him went down due to some of my writings. I got his apology and seems we misunderstood each other #KoreanUpdates VF #KimSeonHo's ex-GF 'A' shared she already received the apology from the actor. She also feel sorry as her post causing damage to many people. "I feel bad seeing him went down due to some of my writings. I got his apology and seems we misunderstood each other #KoreanUpdates VF https://t.co/RG4sEdtNQB

On October 17, an anonymous poster A had accused an Actor K of forcing her to get an abortion, under false promises of marriage. Since the post, the identity of actor K has been confirmed to be Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho, with the actor himself posting an apology on October 20.

In the aftermath of the post, Kim Seon Ho was dropped from at least 3 projects, including fan-favorite 2 Days & 1 Night, where the actor was a regular. He also lost 10 brand endorsements.

On October 20 though, the ex-girlfriend wrote yet another post.

Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend 'A' writes another post

The poster 'A' wrote another post on the same online forum she wrote the accusation post, Nate Pann. In the latest post, 'A' claims that there were misunderstandings between Kim Seon Ho and her and that she has received a personal apology from the actor.

Delilah @iWonder30257963 #Kimseonho UPDATE TO KIM SEON HO issuehis ex girlfriend has a new post and says that she received apology and that there was just a misunderstanding .. Omoooooooo 🥺🥺🤧🤧🤧 #ProtectKimSeonHo UPDATE TO KIM SEON HO issuehis ex girlfriend has a new post and says that she received apology and that there was just a misunderstanding .. Omoooooooo 🥺🥺🤧🤧🤧#ProtectKimSeonHo #Kimseonho https://t.co/InE8tTulMy

'A' also apologized for all the turmoil that happened in the aftermath of her lengthy post, both to her and to Kim Seon Ho. The post read:

"I’m sorry that my writing seems to have unintentionally caused damage to many people. There was a time where [Kim Seon Ho] and I truly loved each other.

"I don’t feel good watching him collapse in the moment due to some of my extreme posts."

'A' also stated that upon conversation with Kim Seon Ho, it appeared that there were some "misunderstandings" between the two.

"I received an apology from him, and it seems like there were some misunderstandings between us. I hope that no more false content will be released and no more details about his and my relationship will be reproduced and spread.There is a weight on my mind because this incident seems to have caused a lot of damage to many people."

'A' concluded the post by stating that it will be taken down soon.

"I will take this post down soon."

Surprisingly, as some netizens have pointed out, 'A' deleted her original accusation against Kim Seon Ho.

Garjzlavsdhruva@yahoo.co.id @garjzlavsdhruva She has deleted the post!! What the hell ?? Are u joke? #Kimseonho She has deleted the post!! What the hell ?? Are u joke?#Kimseonho https://t.co/cPi0MGVZrR

This recent development has divided the Internet even further. While several staunch fans of the actor have taken this as a sign of Kim Seon Ho's innocence, some have speculated that the deletion and the subsequent apology are a result of pressure from Kim Seon Ho and his agency, Salt Entertainment.

Urme @SeonhoCharts Now someone explain this before i loose my sanity Now someone explain this before i loose my sanity https://t.co/2OSvXwKROh

Kim Seon Ho's case has also restarted the debate on Cancel Culture in Korea and its brutal aftermath.

JustBreadGenie💜 @imvirnice

#cancelcancelculture

#KimSeonHo THE BUZZZ OF CANCEL CULTURE IN SOUTH KOREA IS TOO MUCH! THEY CANCEL KIM SEON HO INVOLVING HIS EX GF HAVING ABORTION WHEEENNN IT IS LEGAL IN THEIR COUNTRY!!!! THE BUZZZ OF CANCEL CULTURE IN SOUTH KOREA IS TOO MUCH! THEY CANCEL KIM SEON HO INVOLVING HIS EX GF HAVING ABORTION WHEEENNN IT IS LEGAL IN THEIR COUNTRY!!!!

#cancelcancelculture

#KimSeonHo https://t.co/f82dtAOra8

Many people who followed the case, though, are upset as to how the entirety of it was reduced to mere "misunderstandings" by the original poster.

Rio @sun__rio Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend already apologize saying it was a "misunderstanding" after a lot of people turn their back on him. Also, his career hit rock bottom and you'll just say it was a misunderstanding?? 😭 Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend already apologize saying it was a "misunderstanding" after a lot of people turn their back on him. Also, his career hit rock bottom and you'll just say it was a misunderstanding?? 😭

Sophie @ChateauDoucet Cancel culture takes few minutes.Misunderstandings are ignored after. Never forget there's always two sides to a story and deep questioning on the reasons are necessary. Public will ignore Kim Seon Ho's rewritten statement. Both should have kept this private. Cancel culture takes few minutes.Misunderstandings are ignored after. Never forget there's always two sides to a story and deep questioning on the reasons are necessary. Public will ignore Kim Seon Ho's rewritten statement. Both should have kept this private.

Also Read

Mochi ✙⁷ @yeon_junieeee EXCUSE ME

I didn’t wanted to talk bout this issue since Im not a fan of Kim Seon Ho or anything

But the girl now says they had misunderstanding after collapsing his whole career when he was at his peak

If you were that salty should have cleared these things privately before EXCUSE ME

I didn’t wanted to talk bout this issue since Im not a fan of Kim Seon Ho or anything

But the girl now says they had misunderstanding after collapsing his whole career when he was at his peak

If you were that salty should have cleared these things privately before

While only time will tell whether Kim Seon Ho will bounce back from the scandal, his ex-girlfriend's follow-up post has certainly made the whole situation even more confusing.

Edited by Prem Deshpande