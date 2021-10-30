Shin Min Ah continues to follow co-star Kim Seon Ho amid scandal, gives fans hope

Popular Korean actor Shin Min Ah came under scrutiny after certain netizens noticed that the star was still following her Hometown Cha Cha Cha co-star Kim Seon Ho on Instagram.

The pair acted opposite each other in the incredibly-hit Netflix original Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Shin Min Ah, and Kim Seon Ho had been titled the “Dimple Couple" before the release of the show. The pair’s natural chemistry made them hot favorites with the viewers.

Just after the show's culmination, though, the male lead Kim Seon Ho became embroiled in a scandal with his ex-girlfriend.

Shin Min Ah never unfollowed Kim Seon Ho

As of October 29, the former model, and My Girlfriend is a Gumiho star, was still following Kim Seon Ho.

The controversy took many twists and turns, with the actor putting up an apology and Dispatch coming to his defense. Several fans of the “SikHye” couple have noticed that Shin Min Ah hasn't unfollowed Kim Seon Ho throughout the controversy. The fandom sees this as a sign of support and acknowledgment of the actor’s innocence.

In an anonymous accusation, Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend claimed that the actor forced her to get an abortion. She also claimed that the star would bad mouth his fellow actors and directors. Amongst the claims, though, Shin Min Ah’s silent support stands out.

Some netizens have commented:

"If she unfollowed him then people would criticize her too...this is all so unfortunate for his co-stars."

"I think I now know the reason why celebrities put their following number to zero. If she unfollows him, then everyone would react in chaos saying she cut him off."

Kim Seon Ho’s controversy, though, has indirectly affected Shin Min Ah too. Post My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, where Min Ah plays Hye Jin, the cynical dentist with a heart of gold, was her biggest release. In the aftermath of the scandal, though, the actor was forced to postpone interviews marking the end of Hometown Cha Cha Cha, with many speculating that the reason was to avoid questions about her co-star.

In a strange coincidence though, the author of the Dispatch report, which rubbished the ex-girlfriend’s accusations, has been written by Park Hye Jin. The fact that this happens to be the name of Shin Min Ah’s character, who was there for Kim Seon Ho’s Du Sik, has been termed a serendipitous occurrence by fans of the actor.

Apart from Shin Min Ah, several other Hometown Cha Cha Cha co-stars have been posting pictures with Kim Seon Ho on Instagram, including the child actors who play Juri, Ijun and Bora. The captions for the photos have expressed support and love for the Start Up actor.

While only time will tell whether Kim Seon Ho will make a comeback, Shin Min Ah and the rest of Gongjin appear to have his back.

