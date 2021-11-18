How old is Whitney Port? All about 'The Hills' star as she shares emotional miscarriage news

The Hills star Whitney Port recently shared that she has suffered another miscarriage earlier this week. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy loss through an emotional message:

"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched our latest YouTube episode, but lost the baby. We found out yesterday. I don't even really know what to say here. Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full- I don't physically feel like complete s**t anymore."

The heartbreaking news comes just two weeks after the reality TV star announced her pregnancy and opened up about her history of miscarriages:

"I'm currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday. I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy."

At the time, the COZeCo founder also shared that doctors revealed she was going through an “unhealthy” pregnancy:

“Everything was looking good up until yesterday. I went to the doctor and he did an ultrasound, and at first he was like, "Scooch down a little bit," like he couldn't see what he thought. He thought maybe it was just a positioning thing, and then he looked a little bit deeper and whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be given the week that I'm out… The moral of the story is that this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy.”

In her latest YouTube video, Port mentioned that doctors failed to find a heartbeat during her recent ultrasound before declaring the miscarriage:

“I went today for the eight and four day ultrasound and last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat and this week there was no heartbeat. So that's... he said it's done.”

Whitney Port has been vocal about her struggles with pregnancy. Prior to her recent loss, she had suffered two consecutive miscarriages in 2019 and early 2021. However, the MTV alum shares four-year-old son Sonny with her husband, Tim Rosenman.

Everything to know about Whitney Port

Whitney Port is best known for her appearance in 'The Hills' (Image via Whitney Port/Instagram)

Whitney Port is an American reality TV star, fashion designer, and author. She was born to parents Jeffrey and Vicki on March 4, 1985. She is currently 36-years-old. She attended Warner Avenue Elementary School and Crossroads School in California.

Port graduated with a bachelor’s degree in gender studies from the University of Southern California in 2007. She began her career in the entertainment industry as an intern for magazines like W. and Women’s Wear Daily.

The Los Angeles native rose to prominence after being cast in the popular MTV reality series The Hills. During the first season, she interned at Teen Vogue under editor Lisa Love. She was promoted as a fashion contributor to Teen Vogue by the end of the third season.

Whitney Port quit the position in 2008 and began working for Kelly Cutrone’s PR firm, People’s Revolution. That same year, she launched her fashion line called Whitney Eve. She moved to New York after filming the fourth season of The Hills and appeared on the spin-off series The City.

The reality TV star launched her first book True Whit: Designing a Life of Style, Beauty, and Fun, in 2011. She also served as the host of Genuine Ken on Hulu and appeared as a judge on the eighth season of Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model.

She also made a cameo appearance in the film What To Expect When You’re Expecting alongside Jennifer Lopez. Whitney Port started dating The City producer Tim Rosenman in 2012 and announced her engagement in 2013.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first child in 2017. The following year, Port was cast in The Hills reboot titled The Hills: New Beginnings. The MTV veteran also launched her own YouTube channel in 2012 and currently talks about her life as a wife and mother on the platform.

She also posts reaction videos for various MTV shows on her channel alongside her husband. Whitney Port launched her new clothing line COZeCo in June 2021.

Edited by Srijan Sen