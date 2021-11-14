When will 'The Rookie' Season 4 episode 7 air? Release date, plot details, and all about ABC series

The Rookie is an American police procedural television series created by Alexi Hawley, airing on ABC. It follows the story of John Nolan, who becomes the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. The series is based on the life of Los Angeles Police Department officer William Norcross, who moved to LA in 2015 and joined the department in his mid-40s.

The Rookie has been renewed for season 4, which is currently airing on the ABC network, one episode per week. Episode 7 is scheduled to arrive on ABC this weekend, on November 14, and it looks like a serious danger is coming John Nolan’s way.

In the aftermath of Fred's house exploding, officer Nolan and Bailey discover there’s more to Fred’s death than meets the eye.

A preview of episode 7 of 'The Rookie'

Episode 7, Fire Fight, could be one of the most harrowing episodes for Nolan. His search for a killer has led to him being tied up, and it doesn’t seem likely that he will get out of this situation.

In the meantime, officer Chen and officer Bradford demanded a treasure hunt rematch and appointed officer Grey to help set the terms for a new bet. The deadly treasure hunt was a case that started on a light note, but things escalated quickly when a man axed a woman to death, and more horror followed.

Who to expect in this new episode of 'The Rookie'?

The Rookie episode 7 will expect stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. There will also be guest appearances by Jenna Dewan as Bailey, Maury Sterling as Marcus, and Brandon Jay McLaren as Elijah Stone. This episode is written by Corey Miller and directed by Tori Garrett. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.

Catch the new episode of The Rookie today on the ABC network. The Rookie is also now available for streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar