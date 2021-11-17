Who is Kelly Bensimon's ex-husband? All about the real estate agent as she's linked to Alex Rodriguez

After his separation from Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez has now set his eyes on Kelly Bensimon. Rodriguez has been texting and asking the reality star to go out with him.

An insider revealed that they have a cute and flirty text relationship, and Rodriguez asked Bensimon more than once to hang out with him. However, they have not gone out yet.

Bensimon’s representative said that they have been having a fun text relationship for the last few months, and Bensimon considers him charming and a gentleman. The representative also said that they have mutual friends, and Bensimon has been talking to Rodriguez about real estate.

About Kelly Bensimon’s ex-husband in brief

The real estate agent and former model was married to Gilles Bensimon, who is a fashion photographer and a photographer on the reality television series America’s Next Top Model.

Gilles Bensimon is also a popular celebrity photographer and has worked with various cosmetic brands like Maybelline, Kohl’s, Clarins, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Gilles Bensimon and Kelly Bensimon during Damon Dash Launch Party for 'Tiret' - An Exclusive Luxury Watch Collection at Tiret Store, Fifth Avenue in New York City, New York, United States (Image via Getty Images)

Kelly Bensimon and Gilles Bensimon divorced in 2007. They are the parents of two daughters, Sea Louise and Thadeus Ann. Kelly announced in 2017 that she would drop her ex-husband’s last name and will use her name as Kelly Killoren.

Relationship history of Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez married Cynthia Scurtis in 2008 after meeting her at a gym in Miami, Florida. They welcomed their first child, Natasha Alexander, in November 2004 and their second child, Ella Alexander, in April 2008.

Scurtis filed for divorce in 2008, mentioning emotional abandonment of her and the children alongside extramarital affairs and marital misconduct by Rodriguez. Rodriguez then dated Anne Wojcicki for a year before separating in 2016.

Later, Rodriguez started dating Jennifer Lopez in February 2017, and they announced their engagement in March 2019. In an interview with Devin Banerjee in 2020, Rodriguez called Lopez a powerhouse and that he had never met anyone with a similar work ethic, vision, or principles to the ones possessed by Lopez. The pair announced the end of their engagement in April 2021.

Although Rodriguez's name has been linked recently to Kelly Bensimon, the news has not yet been confirmed as Rodriguez's representative recently stated that Rodriguez is not texting Bensimon and their conversations are mostly related to business.

