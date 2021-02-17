YouTuber 'Rickrolls' Guinness World Records while applying for a Rickrolling record

No one knows how the entire RickRolling trend started, but it has been around for a few years now. Rickrolling is a term used for a harmless prank that has become an internet meme.

The prank involves users sending each other a link. Clicking on the link redirects one to the music video of Rick Astley's 1987's classic "Never Gonna Give You Up." It is standard bait and switch with a disguised hyperlink that leads unsuspecting users to the aforementioned music video.

The entire thing has become so popular that Fortnite incorporated Astley's signature dance move from the video into the game as an emote.

There is now a Never Gonna Give You Up Emote in Fortnite! Grab it while you can from the item shop. @fortnitegame #fortnite #TikTokGaming #GamingLoop pic.twitter.com/Nlio9CThYU — Rick Astley (@rickastley) February 15, 2020

Did you just... rickroll YouTube — YouTube (@YouTube) December 7, 2020

In recent years, this internet trend can be found worldwide whenever there is the use of hyperlinks. Astley has also become a popular meme figure given the rise of this trend. Recently, one YouTuber decided to 'Rickroll' the Guinness Book of World Records.

rickrolling my way to 1 mil i guess lol — TheTekkitRealm (@TheTekkitRealm) February 15, 2021

YouTuber RickRolls Guinness World Record

A YouTuber called "TheTekkitRealm" challenged himself to set a new record for doing the most celebrity Rickrolls in 24 hours. He wanted to set a new world record for 'most celebrity Rickrolls in 24 hours.'

He starts by adding a personalized touch to each message and adds an inconspicuous link at the end of it.

Trying to RickRoll Nasa (image Via YouTube/TheTekkitRealm)

When one clicks on the link, they get 'Rickrolled.'

The YouTuber contacted numerous famous personalities, organizations, and popular Instagram accounts like Neil deGrasse Tyson, NASA, James Charles, and Kim Kardashian, to name a few.

Neil deGrasse Tyson replies to the message on Instagram (Image Via YouTube/TheTekkitRealm)

After successfully Rickrolling a few celebrities, the YouTuber decided to up the stakes and go for the Guinness Book of World Records.

After he applied for a new record, the organization replied via an email asking him to explain 'Rickrolling and define the record's parameters.

Guinness World Records asking for clarification (Image Via YouTube/TheTekkitRealm)

After clarifying the parameters, TheTekkitRelam was asked to provide shipping/business details. While replying to this email, he embedded the 'Rickroll' into a hyperlink in the message.

The bait and switch tactic worked. To his sheer delight and surprise, the officials took the light-hearted humor well. However, it's yet to be confirmed if the official record for most celebrity Rickrolling will go to TheTekkitRelam.