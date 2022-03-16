×
What is a Dexcom used for? Internet applauds Turning Red for including a diabetic character in Pixar film

A poster for Pixar's Turning Red (Image via pixarturningred @Instagram)
Nikita Nath
Modified Mar 16, 2022 02:58 AM IST
Turning Red, the highly anticipated Disney-Pixar's heartwarming animated film, directed and co-written by Academy Award-winning Canadian animator Domee Shi, made its debut on March 11 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

The animated movie chronicles the heartfelt story of Mei, a 13-year-old Canadian-Chinese teenager who went on a rollercoaster journey of adolescence, taking the audience along with her.

Watching Turning Red with my five-year-old niece who has diabetes and I thought I’d have to pause to show her the Dexcom on the little blonde girl but no she noticed it immediately and was the one to excitedly point at it 😭

Since its release, the movie has received a lot of praise from both viewers and critics. It has come into the spotlight for representing a diabetic character in the film. Fans took to Twitter to express their appreciation.

Pixar's Turning Red includes represents a diabetic character

Learn all about Dexcom as the internet applauds Turning Red

Representation matters! Shout out from our amazing @ketotic_hypo hypomom, Erika 🤩"Way to go Pixar! Pointing out the Turning Red Characters wearing medical devices to my 6-year-old was the best part of my day! She was so excited and wants to tell everyone!" @dexcom @Pixar https://t.co/ljH5ywvjHi
omg turning red has a diabetic character with a dexcom <3
Can’t describe the excitement our family felt seeing the trailer for @Pixar’s upcoming movie Turning Red which has a character with Type 1 Diabetes!! Ava yelled out “she has a Dexcom like me!” ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/IgRz9tXfQO

Dexcom is a leading diabetes care technology. By hearing the exact requirements of their users, providers, and caregivers, Dexcom improves and simplifies the management of diabetes all across the world.

Dexcom sensors are generated with an extremely special adherent to help them stick to the users' skin after the insertion of the sensor. However, as skin types vary, users may observe that their sensor patch starts to peel off slowly ahead of the end of the sensor session.

This extra care may help users keep the patch on for a complete sensor session, and users can also utilize adhesive supplements.

Noticed one of the characters in Turning Red has a Dexcom on their arm v cool
So I’m watching Turning Red and I know there’s a diabetic background character wearing a CGM, which is great, BUT I just realized this movie takes place in 2002 and the Dexcom CGM didn’t come out until 2006…I appreciate the representation anyway, but that threw me for a loop.
All the love to #turningred for showing characters rockin CGMs. Newly diagnosed, P still feels self conscious about being diabetic. She was so very excited to see herself in the movie! #TD1 #type1diabetes #dexcom @Pixar @disneyplus #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/qHvxh7PgmE

As skin types differ, users' patches may take some time to dry and stick completely. If users insert a brand new sensor before going to bed, they should make sure that the warmup period is full before going to sleep.

To improve the adhesion of the patch, users should make sure not to place the patch where their skin folds when they bend, where there is hair, or near their waistband.

Users' sensor sites should always be clean, flat, and dry before users insert the sensor. If users choose to utilize some extra adhesive, they should apply it under the patch to avoid the needle inserting spot. After that, they should let it dry properly.

Why are fans so happy with Pixar's Turning Red?

Wow I did NOT expect to be so emotional about seeing TWO TYPE 1 DIABETICS in Turning Red. Thanks, @Pixar #T1D #TurningRed #dexcom
My #t1d kiddo just saw the @dexcom on a kid in the @PixarTurningRed movie trailer and his jaw dropped. He thought it was so cool. Such a small thing for them to throw in there that means so much. Awesome. #wearenotwaiting #type1diabetes

Fans took to Twitter to express their joy and satisfaction with Pixar's representation of a diabetic young character because they felt that this kind of representation in animated movies is so important to empower children worldwide.

Kudos to @Pixar for creating more awareness for #typeonediabetes! So excited to see a #cgm @dexcom in the #TurningRed trailer! Thank you @Pixar! #myherowearsaninsulinpump #t1dmom #t1dawareness #typeonetotypenone https://t.co/ikKYLKlGr7

It is infrequent for animated movies to portray young characters with serious conditions. Fans applauded Pixar for making this happen with their latest heartfelt film.

Watch Pixar's Turning Red, streaming on Disney+ from March 11, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
