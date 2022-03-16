What is a Dexcom used for? Internet applauds Turning Red for including a diabetic character in Pixar film

Turning Red, the highly anticipated Disney-Pixar's heartwarming animated film, directed and co-written by Academy Award-winning Canadian animator Domee Shi, made its debut on March 11 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

The animated movie chronicles the heartfelt story of Mei, a 13-year-old Canadian-Chinese teenager who went on a rollercoaster journey of adolescence, taking the audience along with her.

roma ❤️‍🩹 @romaliettes Watching Turning Red with my five-year-old niece who has diabetes and I thought I’d have to pause to show her the Dexcom on the little blonde girl but no she noticed it immediately and was the one to excitedly point at it Watching Turning Red with my five-year-old niece who has diabetes and I thought I’d have to pause to show her the Dexcom on the little blonde girl but no she noticed it immediately and was the one to excitedly point at it 😭

Since its release, the movie has received a lot of praise from both viewers and critics. It has come into the spotlight for representing a diabetic character in the film. Fans took to Twitter to express their appreciation.

KetoticHypoglycemiaInternational @ketotic_hypo



"Way to go Pixar! Pointing out the Turning Red Characters wearing medical devices to my 6-year-old was the best part of my day! She was so excited and wants to tell everyone!"



@dexcom @Pixar Representation matters! Shout out from our amazing @ketotic_hypo hypomom, Erika 🤩"Way to go Pixar! Pointing out the Turning Red Characters wearing medical devices to my 6-year-old was the best part of my day! She was so excited and wants to tell everyone!"

AchillesAsh @mxgsPride omg turning red has a diabetic character with a dexcom <3 omg turning red has a diabetic character with a dexcom <3

Mina Méndez @Sheluvzsharks

Can’t describe the excitement our family felt seeing the trailer for @Pixar ’s upcoming movie Turning Red which has a character with Type 1 Diabetes!! Ava yelled out “she has a Dexcom like me!” Can’t describe the excitement our family felt seeing the trailer for @Pixar’s upcoming movie Turning Red which has a character with Type 1 Diabetes!! Ava yelled out “she has a Dexcom like me!” ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/IgRz9tXfQO

Ashleynnc @ashleybabye Noticed one of the characters in Turning Red has a Dexcom on their arm v cool Noticed one of the characters in Turning Red has a Dexcom on their arm v cool

Erica ☠️ SOLIDARITY WITH UKRAINE 🇺🇦🌻 @_erica So I’m watching Turning Red and I know there’s a diabetic background character wearing a CGM, which is great, BUT I just realized this movie takes place in 2002 and the Dexcom CGM didn’t come out until 2006…



I appreciate the representation anyway, but that threw me for a loop. So I’m watching Turning Red and I know there’s a diabetic background character wearing a CGM, which is great, BUT I just realized this movie takes place in 2002 and the Dexcom CGM didn’t come out until 2006…I appreciate the representation anyway, but that threw me for a loop.

Why are fans so happy with Pixar's Turning Red?

Trevor Watson @TrevorWatso #type1diabetes My #t1d kiddo just saw the @dexcom on a kid in the @PixarTurningRed movie trailer and his jaw dropped. He thought it was so cool. Such a small thing for them to throw in there that means so much. Awesome. #wearenotwaiting My #t1d kiddo just saw the @dexcom on a kid in the @PixarTurningRed movie trailer and his jaw dropped. He thought it was so cool. Such a small thing for them to throw in there that means so much. Awesome. #wearenotwaiting #type1diabetes

Fans took to Twitter to express their joy and satisfaction with Pixar's representation of a diabetic young character because they felt that this kind of representation in animated movies is so important to empower children worldwide.

It is infrequent for animated movies to portray young characters with serious conditions. Fans applauded Pixar for making this happen with their latest heartfelt film.

Watch Pixar's Turning Red, streaming on Disney+ from March 11, 2022.

