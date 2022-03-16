What is a Dexcom used for? Internet applauds Turning Red for including a diabetic character in Pixar film

Turning Red, the highly anticipated Disney-Pixar's heartwarming animated film, directed and co-written by Academy Award-winning Canadian animator Domee Shi, made its debut on March 11 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Disney+.
The animated movie chronicles the heartfelt story of Mei, a 13-year-old Canadian-Chinese teenager who went on a rollercoaster journey of adolescence, taking the audience along with her.
Since its release, the movie has received a lot of praise from both viewers and critics. It has come into the spotlight for representing a diabetic character in the film. Fans took to Twitter to express their appreciation.
Pixar's Turning Red includes represents a diabetic character
Learn all about Dexcom as the internet applauds Turning Red
Dexcom is a leading diabetes care technology. By hearing the exact requirements of their users, providers, and caregivers, Dexcom improves and simplifies the management of diabetes all across the world.
Dexcom sensors are generated with an extremely special adherent to help them stick to the users' skin after the insertion of the sensor. However, as skin types vary, users may observe that their sensor patch starts to peel off slowly ahead of the end of the sensor session.
Why are fans so happy with Pixar's Turning Red?
Fans took to Twitter to express their joy and satisfaction with Pixar's representation of a diabetic young character because they felt that this kind of representation in animated movies is so important to empower children worldwide.
It is infrequent for animated movies to portray young characters with serious conditions. Fans applauded Pixar for making this happen with their latest heartfelt film.
Watch Pixar's Turning Red, streaming on Disney+ from March 11, 2022.