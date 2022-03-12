Pixar is a popular computer animation studio from the US that has presented fans with loads of animated films in the past few decades. Led by Jim Morris, the production house is the sister wing of The Walt Disney Company.

It has produced movies like A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2 and more. One of its current releases is Turning Red, where a 13-year-old girl transforms into a big red panda when she gets uber excited. If you have seen the movie and loved it, here are five more from the house of Pixar that you should definitely check out.

From Luca to Coco, 5 Pixar movies to watch if you liked Turning Red

1) Luca

Released back in 2021, Luca is a popular animated movie from the house of Pixar. It narrates how a young boy called Luca and his newfound friend had an unforgettable summer where they had pasta, gelato and endless scooter rides.

The movie bagged $49.8 million at the Box Office and is rated 7.5/10 by IMDb. Jacob Tremblay did the voiceover for Luca with the film also featuring the voices of Giacomo Gianniotti, Jack Dylan Grazer, and more.

2) Brave

It's been more than a decade since Brave was released, but it still remains one of the most popular animation movies in modern times. Making $540.4 million at the Box office, the movie revolves around the journey of an archer called Merida who unlocks a dark power by disobeying an ancient custom.

Some of the actors who did the voiceover for the characters in this movie are Kelly Macdonald, Emma Thompson and more. Pixar also released a sequel to the movie in 2021 called Brave 2: The Time Machine.

3) Soul

Soul is a family comedy movie that was released in 2020. Running for an hour and 40 minutes, the storyline revolves around a jazz musician who finally gets a big break after pursuing a mediocre job for a long time. However, things took a wild turn as he took a wrong step.

The movie was directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, and it did pretty well at the Box office. If you haven't watched the movie as of now, you can enjoy it on Disney Hotstar or Apple TV.

4) Monsters, Inc.

Monsters, Inc. is another animated classic from the house of Pixar that has entertained fans from all around the globe. The movie was released in 2001 and it narrates how the lives of two best friends from Monsters, Inc. gets disrupted when a human girl steps into their world.

Some of the most popular characters from the movie are James Patrick Sullivan AKA Sulley, Mike Wazowski, Boo and more. The movie made 57.74 crores USD at the Box Office and was rated at 8.1/10 by IMDb.

5) Coco

The last one on this list is Coco, yet another popular animated movie from Pixar that speaks of how a young boy called Miguel pursues his passion for singing, despite his family not approving it.

The plot takes a quick turn when Miguel finds himself in the Land of the Dead and learns more about his great-great-grandfather, who himself was a legendary singer.

