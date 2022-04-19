When is Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza coming back? Doja Cat announces fan-favorite dish's return during Coachella 2022 

Taco Bell's fan-favorite Mexican Pizza was taken off its menu in November 2020 after spending 35 years on it. It instigated an unexpectedly intense social media backlash after its removal.

A change.org petition signed by over 200k super fans demanded the item's return, continuing to gain momentum even a year and a half later. Their pleas were magnified by musical legend Doja Cat's vocal backing, which included a special TikTok rap about Mexican Pizza.

Thankfully, their pleas didn't go unheard, as Taco Bell announced the return of its beloved Mexican Pizza, slated for a May 19 re-release. Fans will breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their efforts bore fruit, bringing back the item for good.

Doja Cat partners with Taco Bell to announce the Mexican Pizza's return during Coachella 2022

WE BROUGHT THE MEXICAN PIZZA BACK @DojaCat We finally did it, the Mexican Pizza is coming back on 5/19 @tacoBell We finally did it, the Mexican Pizza is coming back on 5/19 @tacoBell https://t.co/tc4aK4Z2Lj

The Mexican restaurant unveiled the news to their fans in style, enlisting the rapper to announce her performance at Coachella 2022.

Doja Cat posted the news to her Twitter, going the extra step of changing her handle to "WE BROUGHT THE MEXICAN PIZZA BACK."

The iconic Mexican Pizza's global renown was why this fan appeal, almost a movement of sorts, gained this much traction.

The fast-food joint's CEO Mark King said in a statement:

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list. From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

The petition, titled 'Save Mexican Pizza', was spearheaded by Krish Jagirdar. The Taco Bell team even contacted him personally to reveal the good news.

Jagirdar explained why the restaurant held such a special place in his heart, saying:

"Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the 'fun' fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households."

Commending the brand's dedication to putting their loyal customers first, he continued:

"That's what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020. But fast-forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA."

Rumors of the signature menu item's return began making the rounds after the Grammy-winning singer posted a rap dedicated to Mexican Pizza in March with the catchy hook, "Mexican pizza is the pizza for you and me."

However, the brand kept mum about these rumors until it was time to officially confirm its return.

In its tweet, Taco Bell also announced that it would be rewarding select petition participants and other fans who tweet "#IBroughtBackTheMexicanPizza" with exclusive merchandise bearing the exact phrase.

The pizza, which comprises refried beans and ground beef sandwiched between two crispy tortillas, melted cheese, pizza sauce, and tomatoes, retails for $4.49. It is also available in vegetarian options sans ground beef filling.

The Mexican fast-food joint's loyalty members will get early access to the item before its official May 19 release. The offer is only valid in the US, on May 17 and May 18, via the Taco Bell mobile app for in-store/drive-thru pickup orders.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar