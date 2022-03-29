Chipotle relaunches ‘Guac Mode’ that allows customers to gain access to free guac rewards throughout the year 

Chipotle announced the relaunch of its crowd-favorite 'Guac Mode' offer on Monday. This offer is a celebration to mark the third anniversary of the fast-food chain's Chipotle Rewards loyalty program.

'Guac Mode', first launched in February 2020, will be available exclusively for Rewards members through March 31. It promises access to "surprise free guac rewards throughout the year."

Once newcomers and existing Rewards members sign up for and activate the exclusive 'Guac Mode', the extra rewards will immediately reflect under their account's 'My Rewards' section.

Chipotle teams up with CashApp for a $100,000 giveaway

The Mexican-cuisine restaurant said in a press release:

"Any Chipotle fan who isn't Guac Mode verified is missing out on free guac, which is the equivalent of leaving free money on the table."

To reinforce this statement, the beloved chain is hosting the $GuacMode Giveaway in collaboration with CashApp. They will be doing cash drops worth $100,000 every week from March 28 till March 31.

The giveaway will be held in four segments, with each day's $GuacMode drop totaling $25,000. It is only open to legal US residents across all 50 states above 18. Any minors wishing to partake in the giveaway must have parental consent before entering.

The fast-food joint will be tweeting on all four days, encouraging its patrons to enter the event.

For a chance to win extra cash, fans must sign up on the website to become Guac Mode verified and follow both organizers' Twitter accounts. The final step is to drop their $cashtag in replies to the tweet and the campaign hashtag #ChipotleGuacMode.

The tweet has already garnered 19.6k replies, with eager fans participating in the giveaway.

Millions @Millions @ChipotleTweets #ChipotleGuacMode



PS - Want a guaranteed win? Invite your friends to Millions. You’ll both win between $1 and $1,000 once they sign up and spend $5 @CashApp Count us in! We’ll send another $100 to one person who follows us and RTs with their Cash App or M$PS - Want a guaranteed win? Invite your friends to Millions. You’ll both win between $1 and $1,000 once they sign up and spend $5 @ChipotleTweets @CashApp Count us in! We’ll send another $100 to one person who follows us and RTs with their Cash App or M$ 🎉 #ChipotleGuacModePS - Want a guaranteed win? Invite your friends to Millions. You’ll both win between $1 and $1,000 once they sign up and spend $5 👀

Another card company, Millions, also replied to the franchise tweet, chipping in with their own giveaway. The former promised an additional $100 to one lucky winner who followed their account and retweeted them with their CashApp hashtag.

To create a CashApp account for free, one needs to download the app on their device via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The brand's Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Brandt, said in a statement:

"Since Guac Mode launched two years ago, we've given out more than seven million orders of free guac to fans enrolled in the program. With surprise guac rewards and extra cash drops on the line, Guac Mode is a can't miss opportunity for all Chipotle fans."

Once 'Guac Mode' is activated, members get surprise guac rewards throughout the year (Images via Chipotle)

'Guac Mode' isn't the only exciting reward for the chain's Rewards Members. The company's 27+ million rewards members can earn up to 10 points for every dollar they spend on the franchise, whether in the restaurant, online, or their app.

The Rewards Exchange program allows members to exchange their Rewards points for over fifteen different reward options, including "free guac, double protein, beverages," and other goods from the restaurant.

Members can also choose to redeem their points in cash donations to support the brand's numerous non-profit partners. These include The Farmlink Project, the National Young Farmers Coalition, and the National Urban League.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar