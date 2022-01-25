BTS' Jungkook mispronounces Chipotle, the Mexican food chain plays along and changes its name

BTS' youngest member Jungkook is in the limelight yet again, but this time for a humorous incident. The golden maknae was heard mispronouncing the Mexican food chain, Chipotle's name.

As a group, the boys enjoy exploring and tasting different cuisines whilst spending time with each other. Their fans, known as ARMY, have stated that food and the Bangtan Boys go hand-in-hand.

BTS' Jungkook relishes his spicy Chipotle lunch

Bangtan Bomb, the group's official YouTube channel, dropped a video of the boys on January 24, 2022. The video dates back to when the K-pop group was in the U.S. performing for various shows.

After acing their performance in comedian James Corden's Crosswalk Concert segment, the boys took a much-needed break to recharge and grab a quick bite. Their fast food lunch was ordered from the Mexican food chain, Chipotle.

New to Chipotle's cuisine and taste, the members were confused on how to pronounce the name of the Tex Mex food chain. At first, Jungkook peeped inside the packaging and asked:

"How do you eat this?."

He then mispronounced Chipotle and said the following:

"What is this, CHICOTLE?"

To which J-Hope giggled and quipped:

"I thought at first they said chocolate."

Fans fawn over Jungkook mispronouncing Chipotle

The video started trending as fans began tweeting and commenting on how adorable BTS Jungkook and J-Hope's first reactions were towards the food. ARMY collectively decided to recognize the new title given by Jungkook.

The innocent mispronunciation and misconception was loved and enjoyed by fans around the world.

Ayla @AmiDelete



mobile.twitter.com/jjklve_/status… jk vids 🎥 @jjklve_ 🐿️ *eating their chipotle lunch*

this is so good

i love this

i want to eat this everyday 🐿️ *eating their chipotle lunch*this is so goodi love thisi want to eat this everyday 🐰🐿️ *eating their chipotle lunch*🐰 this is so good🐰 i love this🐰 i want to eat this everyday https://t.co/bz4LQcPysc @ChipotleTweets Jungkook is like my brother, at one point he was eating there almost everyday @ChipotleTweets Jungkook is like my brother, at one point he was eating there almost everyday 😂mobile.twitter.com/jjklve_/status…

Jiah⁷🍎🐇(Jungkook’s Wife)✿ @I_am_JKs_Wife Jungkook is in love with you !!!!

How does it feels to live the life of my dreams? @ChipotleTweets Congratulations ChicotleJungkook is in love with you !!!!How does it feels to live the life of my dreams? @ChipotleTweets Congratulations Chicotle 👏 Jungkook is in love with you !!!!How does it feels to live the life of my dreams? 🎤 https://t.co/J64JiCejWd

Soon after, the Mexican food chain Chipotle took to its official Twitter handle and acknowledged this hilarious moment, changing its name to CHICOTLE albeit temporarily.

This created a buzz as netizens took to Twitter congratulating Chipotle for its witty change. Some fans have also begun ordering their meals from the Mexican food chain.

Chicotle @ChipotleTweets gm tannies gm tannies

Later in the video, other BTS members like RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin and V joined the other two idols for lunch. Jungkook suggested the other members to drizzle some hot sauce and ranch onto their Chipotle meals.

Latest updates on BTS

On January 23, 2022, the world-famous K-pop group won two awards at the 31st Seoul Music Awards: World's Best Artists Award and U+ Idol Live Best Artist Award. Though the group wasn't present at the awards ceremony, fans congratulated them for their momentous win.

On January 21, 2022, group member Jungkook revealed his artist-made collection and fans were smitten with his designs. Within 24 hours of its release, the idol was trending in 40 countries.

His designs, which included a Mikrokosmos mood lamp and ARMYST zip-up hoodie, became HYBE merch's most liked and most retweeted post. Jungkook's merchandise received much appreciation and became a trending topic on various social media platforms.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul