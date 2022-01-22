"Sold Out King": BTS J-Hope's Artist-Made Collection becomes the fastest merchandise to sell out

BTS J-Hope’s artist-made collection had fans excited from the very moment its ideation video dropped on HYBE merch’s Twitter account. The idol’s designs consisted of a side-by-side mini bag and a HOPE pot set.

His collection was well-planned as fans rushed to get their hands on the exclusive designs. Having a golden touch, the idol’s products became the group’s fastest artist-made collection to be sold out.

Fans buy out BTS J-Hope's exclusive merchandise

J-Hope, ARMY's forever sunshine, has proved yet again that his adorable ideas are loved by all K-pop enthusiasts. The idol's exclusive artist-made collection became the fastest sold-out merchandise.

His mini bag and HOPE pot set sold out in under 49 seconds and 36 seconds respectively on the U.S. store. Furthermore, the products sold out in 41 seconds and 44 seconds respectively on the Global store.

j-hope Trends @jhope_trends

41 seconds in the GLOBAL store/

j-hope’s Hope pot set sold out in 36 seconds in the US store and 44 seconds in the GLOBAL store.

It is currently the fastest Merch to sold out in less than a min j-hope’s Side by Side Mini Bag sold out in, 49 seconds in the US store and41 seconds in the GLOBAL store/j-hope’s Hope pot set sold out in 36 seconds in the US store and 44 seconds in the GLOBAL store.It is currently the fastest Merch to sold out in less than a min #JHOPE j-hope’s Side by Side Mini Bag sold out in, 49 seconds in the US store and 41 seconds in the GLOBAL store/ j-hope’s Hope pot set sold out in 36 seconds in the US store and 44 seconds in the GLOBAL store. It is currently the fastest Merch to sold out in less than a min #JHOPE https://t.co/QDkgNQuQ4X

Fans created a buzz on Twitter over the idol's successful merchandise. Some stated that they didn't get a chance to put it in their shopping carts as the items quickly sold out, while others weren't surprised as J-Hope's brand reputation is extremely powerful.

Hope-ffee⁷ || HOPE WORLD 2 IS COMING 🔥🔥 @hobimybias he's just so genuine and truly wants to share smth with his fans. 🥰 @jhope_trends I am not even surprised. Totally expected of j-hope. The amount of love and thoughtfulness he puts into his merchhe's just so genuine and truly wants to share smth with his fans. 🥰 @jhope_trends I am not even surprised. Totally expected of j-hope. The amount of love and thoughtfulness he puts into his merch 😭 he's just so genuine and truly wants to share smth with his fans. 🥰💜

rain⁷🌻⟭⟬ @sunshinehobiii hobi's merch is the fastest to be sold out! just how fast are your internet connections omg @jhope_trends no wonder i cant get ithobi's merch is the fastest to be sold out! just how fast are your internet connections omg @jhope_trends no wonder i cant get it 😭😭 hobi's merch is the fastest to be sold out! just how fast are your internet connections omg

DangCarp @DangCarp I waited an hour to score J-Hope’s bag. SOLD-OUT. I waited an hour to score J-Hope’s bag. SOLD-OUT. https://t.co/p3PZznapmC

여기저기ᴮᴱ⁷ ⟭⟬🎫 @Lifeuonlookers

I hope they'll consider 2nd preorder

I'll save money after I got my salary Sigh.. I guess I can only watch J-Hope's merch sold out later.....I hope they'll consider 2nd preorderI'll save money after I got my salary Sigh.. I guess I can only watch J-Hope's merch sold out later.....I hope they'll consider 2nd preorder 😭I'll save money after I got my salary

Concept behind J-Hope's collection

In the video titled Artist-made collection 'show' by BTS J-Hope, the idol warmly welcomed his viewers with his signature line:

" I'm your hope, you're my hope, I'm J-Hope".

He first went on to describe the HOPE pot set and stated that the product comes with four small planters and fans can grow plants of their choice in them.

The pot set has a beautiful message carved on it - "Even when I'm not around or out of sight, I'll always be by your side". J-Hope stated that he tried to incorporate this message into the merchandise for ARMY.

The main item in the collection was the side-by-side mini bag. The "SBS mini bag" has a heart-warming meaning attached to it. J-Hope described that it literally means "I'll always be side by side with you".

The K-pop idol decided to create this item as he often uses this type of bag for daily use. The zippers on the product form an infinity symbol which shows the idol's thoughtfulness. The mini bag was created with shades of blue and white and a square tag with “made by hope” stitched on the side.

Meanwhile, HYBE merch has released its first look at Jungkook's artist-made collection. The golden maknae has designed a chic ARMYST zip-up hoodie and MIKROKOSMOS mood lamp. Further details about the items will be released soon.

