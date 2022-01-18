BTS’ Jimin dominates Twitter trends as 'With You' Hoody is sold out

BTS Jimin’s Artist-Made Collection consisted of a Red Carving Earring and a purple 'With You' Hoody. The idol brought out the Midas Touch as fans sold out the merch on Weverse Shop’s Global, USA and Japan sites instantly. Some didn’t even get the option to add it to their carts as it completely sold out the moment they refreshed it at 11 AM KST.

Fans sell out BTS Jimin’s With You Hoody and silver earring

Like its counterparts, BTS Jimin’s purple hoodie and designer earrings sold out even before it could go on preorder. Screen recorded videos on YouTube and Twitter show the label on the merch going from coming soon to selling out in just a few seconds of refreshing the page, just like V's Mute Boston Bag.

The video proof even led fans to say that the high demand for the merchandise had it sold out at 10:59 AM, whereas the release time was 11 AM KST. Soon enough, the merch took over Twitter trends with multiple phrases and words such as “sold out,” “Hoodie,” “With You Hoody,” “Weverse,” and more.

΅ Ana ῭ ⁷ᶠᵃᵗᵉˢ @btsboyluv El pendiente "Red Carving Earrings" y el buzo "With you Hoody" se agotaron a las 10:59 AM KST!



Los artículos de jimin se vendieron a una velocidad increíble con su alta demanda de convenencia. Ni siquiera se pudo ver donde decía "agregar al 🛒"

El pendiente "Red Carving Earrings" y el buzo "With you Hoody" se agotaron a las 10:59 AM KST!Los artículos de jimin se vendieron a una velocidad increíble con su alta demanda de convenencia. Ni siquiera se pudo ver donde decía "agregar al 🛒"https://t.co/E2W5cxWbPH

달콤뀨🌙(slow) @lovemazejikook By Jimin



보라색/purple CARVING

With You hoody Red Carving earring By Jimin보라색/purple CARVINGWith You hoody Red Carving earring https://t.co/JS69ZPx8sk

Nay2x₇ @hikui206 @BeccaLeigh002 lol. same here. My cart said sold out before I even clicked buy 🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ @BeccaLeigh002 lol. same here. My cart said sold out before I even clicked buy 🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♀️

Lisa⁷ misses BTS 💜 @bulletproofglow Had the purple hoody, went to PayPal. No bueno. Sold out.



It’s ridiculous, if you have it in your cart you should have more than 2 seconds to complete the transaction. Had the purple hoody, went to PayPal. No bueno. Sold out.It’s ridiculous, if you have it in your cart you should have more than 2 seconds to complete the transaction. https://t.co/5g115FPGQT

𝑺𝑱𝑴 @stussyjimin "with you" purple hoody and "red carving" earrings remind me of jimin's day 1 & 2 filter outfits "with you" purple hoody and "red carving" earrings remind me of jimin's day 1 & 2 filter outfits https://t.co/KcMrYpER0b

The meaning behind Jimin's Artist-Made Collection

Fans pointed out the similarities between the red carved earrings and purple hoodie with the two outfits Jimin wore during the Filter performance at the Map of the Soul ON:E concert. The idol wore a red suit on day one of the online concert and a dark purple one on day two

Meanwhile, the ideation and multiple sample reviews of the With You Hoody and Red Carved Earrings shown in the Making Film by Jimin moved fans. The idol requested multiple samples and added small meaningful touches to the hoodie that only ARMYs would know about.

The singer added three phrases that signify greater meanings for fans on the With You Hoody. “Never Walk Alone,” “Seven with you” and “13.” The last number, “13” was also engraved in the earrings.

HYBE Merch has released multiple merch drops for its supergroup BTS. But the merch collection that takes the cake is the self-designed Artist-Made Collection by the members themselves. The merch collection also showcases the immense popularity of the K-pop group, with every product getting sold out in just a few minutes.

Currently, j-hope and Jungkook’s Artist-Made Collection are yet to be put up for preorders. The former’s merch preview was released a day ago, while the latter’s will be released on January 21.

However, leaked images of j-hope’s collection’s price (scheduled to be released on January 19, 11 AM KST) along with Jungkook’s collection and price are doing the rounds on Twitter.

Edited by Danyal Arabi