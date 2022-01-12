×
Create
Notifications

BTS V’s Mute Boston Bag: Sells out in a minute, ARMYs furious with insane reselling price

BTS&#039; V &#039;BE&#039; concept photo and Artist-Made collection&#039;s Mute Boston Bag (Image via @BIGHIT_MUSIC &amp; @weverseshop/Twitter)
BTS' V 'BE' concept photo and Artist-Made collection's Mute Boston Bag (Image via @BIGHIT_MUSIC & @weverseshop/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 12, 2022 08:50 PM IST
News

BTS’ V self-designed Mute Boston Bag for his Artist-Made merch collection has made headlines for selling out in a minute. The idol broke every possible record as the bag sold out within moments of its preorder release. The idol created the Boston bag keeping his personal preferences in mind.

As the buzz around the merch gained momentum, fans predicted the bag would be sold out quickly, despite many believing that the price would be too steep. However, no one expected that it would get sold out within just a minute. Soon enough, resellers started listing V’s Boston Bag for over-the-top prices on sites such as eBay.

ARMYs react to Mute Boston Bag by BTS’ V selling out during preorder and the resale price

때론 클래식하게👜, 때론 개성있게🙂🌼🌧V의 남다른 취향을 엿볼 수 있는 ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS : V 공식 상품을 #위버스샵 에서 만나보세요!평소 #V 가 즐겨 그리는 손그림과 좋아하는 색을 활용하여 제작했어요.GLOBAL👉weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/42b6f40dUSA👉weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/93bfcc71 https://t.co/Hsh1s7iYg6

BTS’ Artist-Made Collection merchandise has become one of the most sought-after things in the K-pop fandom. Jin, RM, SUGA, and V’s merchandise have been released. V’s collection included a Mute Boston Bag with a scarf for USD 153.28 and a self-designed set of brooches for USD 32.5 to USD 41.80.

As fans waited for the ‘Coming Soon’ label for the Boston Bag to open for preorders, the label changed to ‘Sold Out’ in just a few seconds. The pre-orders were scheduled to open at 11 AM KST. While fans were on their toes, as soon as they refreshed the page at the scheduled time, the bag was already sold out.

@racheltouchet Yep! It never even went "on sale" for me!
TAEHYUNG’S MUTE BOSTON BAG WAS SOLD OUT BEFORE IT WAS TWEETED!!! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/wMzER0dbXx
Mute Boston bag being sold out in 2 seconds today. https://t.co/8Ihg9UGlLC

Millions of fans received zero chance of getting their hands on V’s Mute Boston Bag. Many expressed frustration that they couldn’t even operate the app due to the huge traffic.

While fans joked around about not getting the bag, they turned furious when they discovered resellers putting the yet-to-be-shipped Mute Boston Bag up for sale on eBay. The listed prices are nearly 15 times more than the original price. Fans even noticed bidding open for the bag that went up to USD 13,800.

@findingmybias @ForeverPurple23 It's close to $14,000 now 😭 https://t.co/CGWi6XQSCN

Seeing the reselling price, ARMYs believe that the scalpers might have managed to get their hands on the bag. According to fans, eBay’s resale policy clearly states that one can only put something that they own up for sale.

@ebay_ge If this is the case then pls do search for the 'BTS V Boston bag' on Ebay and remove all these listings. The bag original price is 153 USD, additionally it should go against your new rules that only on hand items can be sold, these have not been shipping from Weverse yet. https://t.co/0fUXWWwg1J

Considering BTS V’s Boston Bag and even his brooches were in preorder mode and are yet to be shipped, many tagged eBay and raised complaints. Fortunately, the Boston Bag bid listing and a few other listings have been deleted from the website. Despite the e-commerce giant's best efforts, a few listings still remain.

I’ll be honest, I think someone is scamming the Weverse shop. I’ve been on eBay and I saw people selling the wind chime for $400+..... some bots or scammers are buying these and reselling the merch.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The occurrence of the merchandise being mass-bought and resold at insane prices has been a recurring occurrence lately. This has led fans to demand stringent laws for buying limited edition products such as sending special codes to “verified fans,” mass-buying limitations, and more.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी