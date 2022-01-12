BTS V’s Mute Boston Bag: Sells out in a minute, ARMYs furious with insane reselling price

BTS’ V self-designed Mute Boston Bag for his Artist-Made merch collection has made headlines for selling out in a minute. The idol broke every possible record as the bag sold out within moments of its preorder release. The idol created the Boston bag keeping his personal preferences in mind.

As the buzz around the merch gained momentum, fans predicted the bag would be sold out quickly, despite many believing that the price would be too steep. However, no one expected that it would get sold out within just a minute. Soon enough, resellers started listing V’s Boston Bag for over-the-top prices on sites such as eBay.

ARMYs react to Mute Boston Bag by BTS’ V selling out during preorder and the resale price

BTS’ Artist-Made Collection merchandise has become one of the most sought-after things in the K-pop fandom. Jin, RM, SUGA, and V’s merchandise have been released. V’s collection included a Mute Boston Bag with a scarf for USD 153.28 and a self-designed set of brooches for USD 32.5 to USD 41.80.

As fans waited for the ‘Coming Soon’ label for the Boston Bag to open for preorders, the label changed to ‘Sold Out’ in just a few seconds. The pre-orders were scheduled to open at 11 AM KST. While fans were on their toes, as soon as they refreshed the page at the scheduled time, the bag was already sold out.

K ⁷ @meaniekookie TAEHYUNG’S MUTE BOSTON BAG WAS SOLD OUT BEFORE IT WAS TWEETED!!! TAEHYUNG’S MUTE BOSTON BAG WAS SOLD OUT BEFORE IT WAS TWEETED!!! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/wMzER0dbXx

Niki @Vbestvocalist Mute Boston bag being sold out in 2 seconds today. Mute Boston bag being sold out in 2 seconds today. https://t.co/8Ihg9UGlLC

Millions of fans received zero chance of getting their hands on V’s Mute Boston Bag. Many expressed frustration that they couldn’t even operate the app due to the huge traffic.

While fans joked around about not getting the bag, they turned furious when they discovered resellers putting the yet-to-be-shipped Mute Boston Bag up for sale on eBay. The listed prices are nearly 15 times more than the original price. Fans even noticed bidding open for the bag that went up to USD 13,800.

Seeing the reselling price, ARMYs believe that the scalpers might have managed to get their hands on the bag. According to fans, eBay’s resale policy clearly states that one can only put something that they own up for sale.

🦢💜👑 Stay (always) @zpetra8 @ebay_ge If this is the case then pls do search for the 'BTS V Boston bag' on Ebay and remove all these listings. The bag original price is 153 USD, additionally it should go against your new rules that only on hand items can be sold, these have not been shipping from Weverse yet. @ebay_ge If this is the case then pls do search for the 'BTS V Boston bag' on Ebay and remove all these listings. The bag original price is 153 USD, additionally it should go against your new rules that only on hand items can be sold, these have not been shipping from Weverse yet. https://t.co/0fUXWWwg1J

Considering BTS V’s Boston Bag and even his brooches were in preorder mode and are yet to be shipped, many tagged eBay and raised complaints. Fortunately, the Boston Bag bid listing and a few other listings have been deleted from the website. Despite the e-commerce giant's best efforts, a few listings still remain.

⟭⟬B-ChimChim D3&4 PTD LA⟬⟭⁷🐋💜 @ForeverPurple23 I’ll be honest, I think someone is scamming the Weverse shop. I’ve been on eBay and I saw people selling the wind chime for $400+..... some bots or scammers are buying these and reselling the merch. I’ll be honest, I think someone is scamming the Weverse shop. I’ve been on eBay and I saw people selling the wind chime for $400+..... some bots or scammers are buying these and reselling the merch.

The occurrence of the merchandise being mass-bought and resold at insane prices has been a recurring occurrence lately. This has led fans to demand stringent laws for buying limited edition products such as sending special codes to “verified fans,” mass-buying limitations, and more.

