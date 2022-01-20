“I covered Jungkook-nim’s part”: Jo Nain from Street Dance Girls Fighter on being inspired by BTS

Jo Nain, a dancer from the hit competition show Street Dance Girls Fighter recently spoke about her experience as the luckiest BTS and Jungkook fan. She talked about being inspired by the group and covering the Golden Maknae's parts since school, which led her to discover her passion for dancing.

Jo Nain led the teen dance crew TURNS to victory in the competition show. The 19-year-old dancer is a choreographer, studio teacher, and crew member of the popular dance team Just Jerk. In an interview with Diggle, the dancer revealed that her passion for dancing started with BTS' I Need U and, more specifically, from covering the maknae's parts.

Street Dance Girls Fighter’s Jo Nain is living the best BTS ARMY life after Jungkook’s sweet interaction

Korean talk show Diggle’s episode on January 16 featured the winner of Street Dance Girls Fighter, Jo Nain, and fellow dancer Song Hee-so. The highlight of the 13-minute interview was the incredibly talented teenage dancer sharing the experience of receiving personal suggestions from BTS' youngest member.

The interview started with the host asking the dancer what her reaction was when she found Jungkook suggesting a YouTube channel name for her. What made this all the more special was that Jungkook did so by directly replying to her Instagram story sticker. The dancer replied how stunned she was to get a reply from her favorite idol and role model.

She naturally named her YouTube channel as per his suggestion which was "Have a good nain" (A play on "Have a good night.")

Jo Nain then revealed that the message from the My Time singer was a meaningful moment for her because it signified that the idol knew about her and had seen her skills. She also revealed that she became the incredible dancer she is today, thanks to BTS.

Jo Nain shared that she became a fan of the K-pop megastars in elementary school and had covered the maknae's part multiple times during her formative years.

“Actually, I’ve been a fan for about six years since I was in elementary school. At home, I have all their albums and he is someone that I poured all the days of my youth sentiments into. He also had an influence when I first started dancing. It was when BTS’ ‘I Need You’ was out. While learning the choreography from the practice video, I became more interested in dancing. I covered Jungkook-nim’s part back then as well.”

BTS members showcased their love and support for the teenage dance crews through their Instagram and Weverse stories with RM supporting the crew Amazon.

Jungkook also bid farewell to NEWNION, saying that the crew was his “first choice.” However, for Jo Nain to get a personal reply from BTS’ youngest member, and her personal role model, was extremely heart-warming.

