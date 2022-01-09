BLACKPINK’s Jisoo hints at a full group comeback on Weverse

On January 9, BLACKPINK member Jisoo hinted that the Queen of K-pop girl groups “will come back soon” in a text post on the fan-artist app Weverse. The sudden tease at future activities has shaken the BLINK fandom, as it has been more than two years since BLACKPINK released a full group album.

After counting the days and waiting for months, the potential news of a BLACKPINK comeback has arrived. The sensational K-pop girl group reigns over domestic and international charts, with no other girl group coming closer to the achievements and world records the third generation group has set.

“BLACKPINK will be back soon”: says Jisoo on Weverse, sends BLINKs into a frenzy

A sudden spoiler from BLACKPINK’s spoiler queen Jisoo has thrown fans off the rails. Jisoo took to Weverse to update fans and wish them a good night. She shared the post in the BLINK exclusive membership section.

The idol shared how she felt exhausted because she didn’t have her coffee while adding that she had to wake up early the next day. While the first part was pretty harmless, the last couple of sentences attracted millions of eyes. Jisoo wrote,

“BLACKPINK will soon come to make a lot of memories with BLINKs, so please wait! Heh, I love you, my BLINK. Let’s be together for a long, long time. Haha, bye!”

As a member of the biggest K-pop girl group spoiling things, fans were quick to put their trust in her. The group’s name is currently trending on Twitter as BLINKs take their time to reminisce about the many successful, record-shattering eras of the girl group.

Take a look at some fan reactions below:

Much of BLINKs reactions consist of them celebrating the news of a full group comeback, something the fandom has been demanding from YG Entertainment for the past two years. BLACKPINK’s last full group release was The Album, released in October 2020. Since then, the girl group has been on an upwards trajectory, cementing its solo careers.

Rose and Lisa released their solo debut albums -R- and LALISA respectively while Jisoo made her acting debut with the highly-awaited yet controversial Snowdrop. Both Rose and Lisa’s solo albums created multiple records and were even nominated for major categories at year-end award shows.

Watching the members succeed individually made BLINKs happy, but they yearned for a group release. With the spoiler queen herself claiming that the group will be back soon, they can’t hide their excitement and wait for them to break records once again.

