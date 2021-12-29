BLACKPINK Lisa crowned "Most Beautiful Face of 2021” by TC Candler

BLACKPINK's Lalisa Manoban (stage name Lisa) adds another achievement to her belt with TC Candler's recent announcement of their "Most Beautiful Face of 2021" list this week.

Sitting at number one was none other than the BLACKPINK member herself. Unsurprisingly, the rest of her fellow bandmates were also placed on the list. The ranking also lists several other female K-pop group members.

Lisa places first on TC Candlers list, rest of BLACKPINK members follow closely behind

The members of BLACKPINK have frequently been lauded for their beauty and grace, knee-deep in brand endorsements for fashion and lifestyle labels originating from around the globe.

As such, the second-youngest member of YG Entertainment's four-member K-pop group placing first on TC Candler's list was no surprise to her fans. Following her are Norwegian musician Emilie Nereng and Somali-American fashion model Halima Aden, who placed second and third respectively.

However, Lisa isn't the only BLACKPINK member to step onto the critic's list. The rest of them were all placed among the top 50 names in the list.

Rose, or Chaeyoung Park, is number seventeen, while Jisoo Kim is at number twenty-six and finally Jennie Kim at number thirty.

Other K-pop girl group members were also spotted on the critic's list, including members of TWICE, MOMOLAND, aespa, Red Velvet, After School, (G)I-DLE and solo artist Somi.

Lisa recently generated heaps of hype after her photos with MAC (regarding her personally-designed collection) went live. In addition, a simple change in her hair color had fans and non-fans alike stunned by her beauty.

Aside from her fashion and lifestyle ventures, the Thai singer is also an accomplished artist in the music industry. The music video for her single Money, from self-titled album Lalisa, went viral and overtook Taylor Swift's record for "most views on a music video in under 24 hours of release."

The Prime Minister of Thailand also acknowledged the singer, shouting out the music video to her song Lalisa, owing to its heavy references to the country's culture and heritage.

