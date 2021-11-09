BLACKPINK's Lisa turns heads with brand new pink hair do

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is back with a shocking surprise for her fans- bubblegum pink hair!

It is a well-known fact that BLACKPINK’s lead dancer had wanted to dye her hair pink for a long time. The idol, known for her iconic bangs, could never get around to it, citing busy schedules, different band aesthetics, or hair dye failure. This time though, Lisa appears to have gone all out with her pink tresses, and fans are ecstatic.

BLACKPINK's Lisa sports bubble gum pink hair in DJ Snake's story

World-famous DJ and recent Lisa collaborator, DJ Snake, recently posted a 10-second story of the BLACKPINK star, who is in LA at the moment. While the K-Pop idol showed off her charming self, her brand new hairstyle was unmissable, and fans quickly pointed it out.

The shade of color is the exact pastel pink that Lisa had been asking for for years. The singer appears happy and excited in the short video. DJ Snake asks her, “Who is this?” to which the MONEY singer cheerfully replies, “Lalalisa!’, swinging her short, bright pink hair.

The MONEY singer has experimented a lot with her hairstyles over the years, trying out various lengths. However, one thing that has remained untouched is her trademark bangs, which shine even when bright pink.

bornthisway⚽⚽⚽⁰³²⁷teamLeoBLM @Born2Bredarmy Lisa look so good with pink hair

P. S Niki is pretty too

Our Asian 👑 Lisa look so good with pink hair P. S Niki is pretty tooOur Asian 👑 https://t.co/pRehpzhgTA

While Lisa could not be present, in person, for the music video of SG, which also included Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion, and had to be included via CGI, fans of the singer (LILIES) are glad that she could meet DJ Snake in person.

Lisa’s brand new hairstyle has given rise to several speculations, from a new international collab to a hint of BLACKPINK’s comeback as a group. The singer’s fans are also excited because this is the first time the star has dyed her hair this charming colour instead of just wearing a wig.

vane @lalisaize no hold awn lisa wouldn’t dye her hair pink and put long nails just for a concert something is definitely coming no hold awn lisa wouldn’t dye her hair pink and put long nails just for a concert something is definitely coming https://t.co/TgChKhYXZ4

sha @neshameonyou

first of all SHE’S IN LA ?? since

SECOND OF ALL. SHE HAS PINK HAIR WHAT THE FUCK 😲😲

THIRD OF ALL assuming the studio picture THEYRE MAKING SMTH AGAIN ?? oh my god this too much [PASSED AWAY] THERES SO MUCH TO UNPACK HERE WHATfirst of all SHE’S IN LA ?? since @djsnake is in LA rnSECOND OF ALL. SHE HAS PINK HAIR WHAT THE FUCK 😲😲THIRD OF ALL assuming the studio picture THEYRE MAKING SMTH AGAIN ?? oh my god this too much [PASSED AWAY] #LISA THERES SO MUCH TO UNPACK HERE WHAT first of all SHE’S IN LA ?? since @djsnake is in LA rnSECOND OF ALL. SHE HAS PINK HAIR WHAT THE FUCK 😲😲THIRD OF ALL assuming the studio picture THEYRE MAKING SMTH AGAIN ?? oh my god this too much [PASSED AWAY] #LISA https://t.co/dXaKJZygEX

PINK HAIR LISA has been trending worldwide on Twitter, with over 50 Thousand tweets.

リサ ☽ @savagepriya_ Unplanned tag with 50.4K twts and still trending ww after 2hrs 😂🔥



PINK HAIR LISA Unplanned tag with 50.4K twts and still trending ww after 2hrs 😂🔥PINK HAIR LISA https://t.co/tCM9RFFE7m

Lisa, though, is not the only BLACKPINK member in LA at the moment. Jennie was recently seen hanging out with A-listers like The Weeknd at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party, leading to collaboration rumors. The Chanel ambassador was also spotted hanging out with best friend and Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon at the LACMA Gala.

BLACKPINK's Rosé too recently posted pictures from New York City.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Lisa’s new album is breaking new records every day. 'MONEY's exclusive video hit 200 million views a week ago, which was officially the fastest record for a K-pop performance video.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar