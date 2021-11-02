BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Money’ performance video breaks another K-pop record

BLACKPINK Lisa’s performance video for Money was released on September 23, and in 38 days, the video has surpassed 200 million views on November 1, 2021. The performance video currently sits at 204 million views. Filled with Lisa’s unique and groovy dance moves, Money is now the fastest choreography video to reach 200 million views in K-pop performance video history.

The LALISA singer’s record-breaking streak continues even months after releasing her solo debut. The Money video shows the Thai rapper in, arguably, her best persona yet.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s Money crosses 200 million views in just 38 days

BLACKPINK Lisa’s solo debut album LALISA featured two tracks - a title track of the same name and B-side track Money, along with their instruments. Even though a B-side, Money received incredible recognition and soon found its way to viral TikTok videos organically.

YG Entertainment recently announced that the performance video for Money surpassed 200 million views on YouTube at 2.14 AM on November 1. With this feat, it has become the fastest K-pop choreography video to reach the 200-mark milestone. As is the case with most records, the previous record was held by Lisa’s group BLACKPINK for their choreography video of How You Like That. The HYLT video took 45 days to reach 200 million views.

Money’s exclusive performance video is nothing less than a music video, focusing on Lisa’s swag-filled, hypnotizing dance moves. The choreography has multiple vital points showing the Thai rapper’s physique, with visual effects and dancers' super in-sync moves complimenting her intense rap.

The electro-pop song also has sassy lyrics, seen unlike in any previous BLACKPINK music.

“I came here to drop somе money, droppin' all my money / Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah / Twerkin', twerkin' when I buy the things I like / Dolla', dollas droppin' on my a** tonight”

Watch the video for Money here:

Meanwhile, Money climbed on No. 5 on Spotify’s Global Chart. The song even entered the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excluding US charts.

LISANATIONS @LISANATIONS_ #LISA "MONEY" ranks #9 on the Billboard Global 200 Excl US chart making history as the longest-running song by a K-Pop female artist in the top 10 on the chart! #LISA "MONEY" ranks #9 on the Billboard Global 200 Excl US chart making history as the longest-running song by a K-Pop female artist in the top 10 on the chart! https://t.co/FvPdrYkE3F

The latest achievement adds another medal to the biggest K-pop girl group’s roster. Considering BLACKPINK's Lisa achieved an incredible feat with just her solo debut album, it remains to be seen what records Lisa’s second solo album might break.

Meanwhile, Lisa dressed up for Halloween as Squid Game's Mugunghwa doll, Younghee. On the other hand, Jisoo cosplayed Lisa's LALISA grey oversized hoodie and beanie outfit.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar