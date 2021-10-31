BLACKPINK idol Lisa dressed up for Halloween as this Squid Game character, Jisoo dressed up as her fellow bandmate

BLACKPINK star Lisa shared pictures of herself in a Halloween costume and fans couldn't help but love the star's take on the Squid Games character.

Lisa shared pictures clicked by Jisoo, and selfies too. While Lisa was in costume, Jisoo seemed to be dressed in a casual outfit. On a closer look, however, it became clear that Jisoo was dressed as her bandmate Lisa. Her beanie with LaLisa written on it tickled Blinks' funny bones.

As of now, Lisa and Jisoo are the only BLACKPINK members to have shared pictures as they got fully immersed in Halloween activities.

What character did BLACKPINK's Lisa dress as for Halloween?

The character that the star chose to go with is that of the giant sized doll from the first game featured in Squid Game. This game was Red Light, Green Light aka 무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다. In this, the doll would sing, "무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다 (the mugunghwa flower has bloomed)". The players would have to step forth within this time and stay still when the doll turned to face them.

It was one of the scenes that shocked the audience yet allured them all the same: 456 players risking their lives in a game as childish as Red Light, Green Light. So, Lisa's choice of dress, like this doll, was quite enjoyable to the fans.

Fans reacted to Lisa in Squid Game costume and Jisoo dressed as Lisa

Fans love that the bandmates got into the Halloween spirit. They especially loved the fact that Jisoo would play the part of her bandmate Lisa. Fans dubbed the two as Lisoo and shipped their favorite idols together.

It must be noted that BLACKPINK's Lisa is not the only idol to get into this character for Halloween festivities. Winter, a K-Pop idol belonging to aespa also wore a similar outfit that drew the attention of K-Pop fans.

Other K-Pop idols such as NCT's Jeno and Jaemin also wore costumes of Squid Game characters. They chose to go with the guards in red suits.

K-Pop idols belonging to SM Entertainment especially garnered the attention of fans as they took part in their agency's Wonderland 2021 celebration.

