BLACKPINK's Jennie takes LA by storm, attends Kendall Jenner's Halloween Party

Fans of BLACKPINK and Jennie are having a gala time this Halloween as the K-pop idol keeps serving looks in some incredible outfits.

Apart from her gold and glittery Medusa with slithering snakes in her hair, Jennie treated fans to another incredible Halloween get-up, all the way from Los Angeles, USA.

Several reports revealed that the BLACKPINK star did not spend her Halloween in South Korea like the other members, but in Los Angeles instead. Naturally, Jennie’s undeniable charm made her the center of attention, scoring invites to several high profile Halloween events, including Kendall Jenner’s much anticipated Halloween party.

BLACKPINK Jennie attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween party for the second time

Model and part of the Kardashian clan, Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party is always a grand event, and this year was no exception. Boasting a star studded guest list which included several household names like Justin Beiber, The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Ariana Grande, representing K-pop was none other than BLACKPINK’s superstar Jennier.

While the idol herself did not share any images from Kendall Jenner's party, she was spotted on other celebrities' Instagram stories who attended the party. Ruslana Gee, a well-known Instagram star and YouTuber who was present at the party, updated her social media to say she met the "SOLO" singer there.

Instagram star Ruslana Gee shared this photo of Jennie. (Image via Instagram)

It was in another model’s story that Jennie fans got the biggest update of all, a look at her outfit. Tavia Bonetti, an LA-based model, shared a picture of the star posing alongside musician Deb Naver.

Pop Base @PopBase BLACKPINK‘s Jennie dresses up as Gogo Yubari from 'Kill Bill' for Halloween. BLACKPINK‘s Jennie dresses up as Gogo Yubari from 'Kill Bill' for Halloween. https://t.co/8EvQ6ck0fH

In the photo, Jennie can be seen wearing a school girl uniform, along with bangs, much like fellow BLACKPINK member Lisa. Several fans of the singer speculated that she was dressed as the iconic character of Gogo Yubari, the 17 year old associate of O-Ren Ishii from the cult classic ‘Kill Bill.’ The stand out features of this character were her Japanese school girl outfit, the bangs, and the meteor hammer she used to kill her enemies. While it's not clear whether Jennie, too, carried this deadly weapon, it's safe to say that she nailed the first two.

Deb Naver complemented Jennie’s outfit by dressing up as the one-eyed nurse Elle Driver from the same film.

Jennie had also attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party, back in 2019, having dressed up as Alice from Alice in Wonderland. Her interaction with Jaden Smith at the party had sent waves among her fans, with many begging for a collaboration. The BLACKPINK icon had also made an appearance at Ariana Grande’s Halloween party that year, dressed in the same outfit.

On November 2, the Palestinian DJ duo and beauty icons, Simi Khadra & Haze Khadra, posted photos of Jennie posing alongside Simi, presumably from the Kendall Jenner party. While the pictures only showed their backs, Jennie’s Instagram account was tagged in the story.

aurora @lisalivley Post para dejar tus velitas y que Jennie suba foto con su disfraz de halloween 🕯🕯 #JENNIE Post para dejar tus velitas y que Jennie suba foto con su disfraz de halloween 🕯🕯#JENNIE https://t.co/mip4S670ty

🏳️‍🌈 #madday @dafnesaraf simi and haze are fai khadra’s twin sisters and he was at kendall jenner’s party,

fai kadra’s sisters are currently hanging out with jennie,

fai khadra follows jennie,

fai khadra took a picture with the weeknd

so in conclusion, the weeknd and jennie interaction happened simi and haze are fai khadra’s twin sisters and he was at kendall jenner’s party,fai kadra’s sisters are currently hanging out with jennie,fai khadra follows jennie,fai khadra took a picture with the weekndso in conclusion, the weeknd and jennie interaction happened https://t.co/2CkzRWC3Qg

The BLACKPINK rapper’s attendance at these A-list parties has also sent the rumor mills churning, with several fans speculating about a collaboration between the K-pop star and the current hot favorite, Doja Cat.

