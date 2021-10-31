BLACKPINK's Rose and Jennie reveal their Halloween costumes, leave fans in a frenzy

Jennie and Rose of BLACKPINK recently revealed their Halloween costumes on their respective Instagram handles. While Lisa and Jisoo posted pictures together as it suited their theme, Rose and Jennie opted for solo shots.

Within minutes of the two sharing their looks, Blinks flooded the post with thousands of likes and comments. They commented on Jennie's beautiful look and Rose's cute impression.

What costumes did Rose and Jennie of BLACKPINK wear for Halloween?

Jennie was dressed as Medusa, one of the three monsters of Gorgon. This character from Greek mythology is a woman with wings and living serpents in place of hair. Contrary to the spooky theme of Halloween, the serpents in Jennie's hair, were beautifully crafted gold head gear that made the star look stunning and not one bit scary.

Rose, on the other hand, went simple with her costume. She dressed as a studious young girl, spectacles included, and posted a Polaroid shot of her look. She also wrote in the caption that she was awarded as 'the student of the year'.

She held a book in her hand that featured a dinosaur and the title read 'All my Friends Are Dead'. Rose also went above and beyond to portray the stereotypical geeky look and added braces to complete her costume.

Fans react to BLACKPINK's Rose and Jennie's Halloween costumes

Blinks loved Rose and Jennie's Halloween looks. They shared pictures of the same and commented on each detail with fervor. Many also shared pictures of all members of BLACKPINK in their Halloween costumes.

#JENNIE Everyone freaking out about Jennie's Halloween costume, AS THEY SHOULD

#jennie Jennie slayed, skinned, and made jewelry out of her haters I luvit 🤣 maam pls show us the whole fit 😁 #jennie pretty

Blinks loved the fact that the members of BLACKPINK celebrated Halloween with style and spirit. Comments such as 'My heart is full' were shared by fans after all members of the band shared their looks for the day.

Lisa and Jisoo had shared their Halloween looks earlier in the day. Lisa was dressed as the giant sized robot doll from Squid Game. Judging by the amount of popularity the show has garnered recently, it was only a matter of time before the cosplays came along. Jisoo dressed up as her fellow bandmate Lisa and this amused fans quite a bit as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi