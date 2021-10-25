How much does BLACKPINK Jennie's adorable and stylish airport look cost?

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently created waves on social media as she chose a bright, colorful outfit for her airport look while traveling to the USA. On October 24, fansites caught Jennie in another fashionista look with baggy jeans, a full-sleeved cropped top, jacket, and sunglasses.

Her name trended on the worldwide charts on Twitter as she served up a completely different look than what she showed at Paris Fashion Week some time ago. Fans also suspect that the idol has gone to the US to collaborate with Doja Cat and Normani.

BLACKPINK Jennie’s bright Incheon Airport look costs more than $1600

All four BLACKPINK members are known for their incredible fashion styles and Jennie's latest outfit showcases exactly why. She was spotted at Incheon International airport leaving for Los Angeles, the USA on October 24. Fans couldn’t get enough of her, as they called her “cute” and a “baby”, with her oversized outfit and sweater paws.

The bright casual outfit BLACKPINK’s Jennie wore seemed perfect for winter and summer.

Twitter user JENNIE’s Style noted the idol’s 211024 fashion outfit, mentioning the brand and the cost of each item the idol wore at the airport. Let’s take a look.

Jennie’s colorful cropped sweater is from the famous French-Japanese brand Maison Kitsuné, both a fashion brand and a music label. The pastel purple-yellow-blue checkered sweater costs $248.

Many also believe the baggie jeans, also called the hipster jeans, are making a comeback, thanks to the BLACKPINK member. Her sleek figure, with a height of 5'' 3', carried off the baggie jeans perfectly, as it crumbled a bit at the bottom, adding an extra oomph factor. The jeans cost $185 and are from Calvin Klein, the brand she's a brand ambassador of.

Next up are the accessories, her shoes are from Adidas’ Continental 80 collection, costing $80. The turtle bag the idol carried is from Korean streetwear brand NIEEH, which many fans think is co-owned by Jennie.

Her neck accessory is the most expensive of the lot. The necklace is from the brand Loquet and it costs more than $100. The large round locket is priced at $770 while the 32-inch chain is priced at $260. The funky sunglasses are from the gentlemonster 2022 collection.

In total, to pull off the BLACKPINK member's airport look, one would require a minimum of $1720.

Many fans believe that BLACKPINK's Jennie headed to the US for her rumored collaboration with Doja Cat, hints of which fans have gathered - following each other on social media or the latter actually saying “black-pink” in one of her videos and giving a sly smile.

A Jennie and Doja Cat collab doesn’t seem far from reality with the recent Lisa and Megan Thee Stallion collab.

