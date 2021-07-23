BLACKPINK Jennie's fans want to know who put her in ugly braids after the star shared pictures

BLACKPINK Jennie's fans want to know who put her in ugly braids after the K-Pop idol shared pictures of herself on Instagram. The look was complete with a pink crop top and bangs, which the majority of fans seemed to hate.
BLACKPINK Jennie's fans took to Twitter to share their anger at whoever the stylist of the look was. Many questioned why a hairstylist would put their favorite Jennie in "nasty a** braids".
Why do BLACKPINK Jennie's fans hate her in braids?
BLACKPINK Jennie shared two posts on Instagram where she was dressed in pink crop tops of different styles in both. Long braids were a common factor in both these looks.
BLACKPINK Jennie captioned the first post, "Can I be your pink?" The second picture was captioned "Or her".
Fans of BLACKPINK Jennie also noticed that her hair color did not match. This resulted in comments on how the stylist had failed to do the basics as well. It must be noted that BLACKPINK Jennie was not in box braids but normal ones. It's just that they were stiff and did not look very flattering on the BLACKPINK star.
A few fans also observed that only a star such as Jennie could pull off a look that was as ugly as this one.
What is BLACKPINK Jennie up to in the US?
BLACKPINK Jennie is in the US at the moment with her band member Rose. According to their agency, the two of them are currently working on new music.
Jennie and Rose recently hung out with Bella Poarch, sending fans into a tizzy as this fanned rumors of a collaboration between the artists.
Bella Poarch is a Filipino TikTok star, and a collaboration between her and BLACKPINK would be of great interest to fans of both parties. Rose and Jennie have also met Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa during their stay in the US.
BLACKPINK has previously collaborated with Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez as well. Fans are excited that the Korean pop group is pulling all the stops. Back-to-back meetings with different artists continued to fan speculations regarding their future collaborations with western artists.
Some of the artists who showed interest in collaborating with BLACKPINK included Ariana Grande, Halsey and Bella Poarch.
BLACKPINK's Lisa is getting ready for the release of her first solo work in August. Jisoo, on the other hand, is busy with her first stint as an actor with a shoot for Snowdrop, a JTBC TV drama opposite Jung Jae-in