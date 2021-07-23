BLACKPINK Jennie's fans want to know who put her in ugly braids after the star shared pictures

BLACKPINK Jennie's fans want to know who put her in ugly braids after the K-Pop idol shared pictures of herself on Instagram. The look was complete with a pink crop top and bangs, which the majority of fans seemed to hate.

BLACKPINK Jennie's fans took to Twitter to share their anger at whoever the stylist of the look was. Many questioned why a hairstylist would put their favorite Jennie in "nasty a** braids".

Why do BLACKPINK Jennie's fans hate her in braids?

BLACKPINK Jennie shared two posts on Instagram where she was dressed in pink crop tops of different styles in both. Long braids were a common factor in both these looks.

BLACKPINK Jennie captioned the first post, "Can I be your pink?" The second picture was captioned "Or her".

Fans of BLACKPINK Jennie also noticed that her hair color did not match. This resulted in comments on how the stylist had failed to do the basics as well. It must be noted that BLACKPINK Jennie was not in box braids but normal ones. It's just that they were stiff and did not look very flattering on the BLACKPINK star.

A few fans also observed that only a star such as Jennie could pull off a look that was as ugly as this one.

nah bc they did Jennie dirty with the braids that didn't even match her hair color lmfao.... — nars⟭⟬🧈💛 (@narsofmars) July 23, 2021

they did my girl jennie wrong with them braids 😭😭 ain’t even match her hair color — 𓆩❤︎𓆪 (@shutupn3rd) July 23, 2021

those braids on jennie are not it for her 😔 — 🍞 (@hi_oosij) July 23, 2021

who did jennie dirty with those stiff braids? just wanna talk — 🤍 (@sunshinepockey) July 23, 2021

who told jennie those braids were cute… please … free her — 𝗸𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗮 (@bbbygirI) July 23, 2021

nah whoever did jennie braids has something against her cuz why tf they so stiff — asa (@131DAWN) July 23, 2021

SOMEONE SAID WHY JENNIE GOT STIFF POP SMOKE BRAIDS PLSSS NAWT TOO MUCH ON HA 😭😭 SHE JUSS NEED A NEW HAIR STYLIST THATS ALL — chelle (@2seokonlyfans) July 23, 2021

I can’t get over this. She really put dookie braids on her head and called it fashion. I CANNOT someone tell Jennie never to come back to the states holy shit — e_k_a (@Bold_Noise) July 23, 2021

I luv Jennie but why they got that stiff ass kanekalon braiding hair for the braids 😭 pic.twitter.com/zYGiPmuIId — ✜ Bebe🦋⁷ (@SANAISOODORBS) July 23, 2021

only jennie could rock them ugly ass braids i admire her strength actually — nia (@mainwcstside) July 23, 2021

What is BLACKPINK Jennie up to in the US?

BLACKPINK Jennie is in the US at the moment with her band member Rose. According to their agency, the two of them are currently working on new music.

Jennie and Rose recently hung out with Bella Poarch, sending fans into a tizzy as this fanned rumors of a collaboration between the artists.

Bella Poarch is a Filipino TikTok star, and a collaboration between her and BLACKPINK would be of great interest to fans of both parties. Rose and Jennie have also met Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa during their stay in the US.

BLACKPINK has previously collaborated with Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez as well. Fans are excited that the Korean pop group is pulling all the stops. Back-to-back meetings with different artists continued to fan speculations regarding their future collaborations with western artists.

Some of the artists who showed interest in collaborating with BLACKPINK included Ariana Grande, Halsey and Bella Poarch.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is getting ready for the release of her first solo work in August. Jisoo, on the other hand, is busy with her first stint as an actor with a shoot for Snowdrop, a JTBC TV drama opposite Jung Jae-in

Edited by Ashish Yadav