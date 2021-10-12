"Disturbing": Kylie Jenner's controversial makeup shoot leaves Instagram disgusted

Kylie Jenner recently left netizens disturbed after posting a series of horror-themed pictures on her Instagram account. The fashion mogul dropped the photoshoot to promote her upcoming “Kylie x Nightmare on Elm Street Collection” for Halloween.

In the photo, the supermodel can be seen covered in blood sitting across a white floor against a white backdrop. The latest Kylie Cosmetics product is inspired by the gruesome tale of Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Although the 24-year-old attempted to hype her fans about the new collection, netizens were far from impressed with her latest photoshoot. Several social media users flocked to Kylie’s Instagram comments section to slam her for posting “gory” and “disturbing” content.

Kylie Jenner is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the fashion and business industry. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister was just 14-years-old when she launched the Kendall & Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

She further showcased her entrepreneurial prowess after establishing Kylie Lip Kits in 2015. The brand was renamed Kylie Cosmetics and garnered $300 million by the end of 2016.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has continued to launch several collections under the Kylie Cosmetics umbrella over the years. Her most recent venture is a new Halloween-themed make-up collection inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The model recently posed for the cameras drenched in blood red paint for the official photoshoot of her latest collection. However, the pictures left fans extremely disturbed and the online community immediately called out Kylie on Instagram.

“The fact that you find this appealing is whats actually horrifying. Repent.”

Some fans also found the nature of the photos inappropriate as Kylie is currently pregnant and expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott:

The latest controversy comes just a few days after Kylie Jenner faced severe backlash over her swimwear collection Kylie Swim. Customers slammed her brand after allegedly receiving low-quality and faulty products in exchange for a hefty amount.

The TV personality also launched a new line of child skincare products called Kylie Baby this month but reviews for the items are yet to arrive.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the Kylie x Nightmare on Elm Street Collection products will be well-received after the initial promotional backlash.

