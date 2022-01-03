BTS' Jungkook breaks social media record with his first post in 2022

The new year has set in and BTS' Jungkook is already in the limelight as his first Instagram post in 2022 has gone viral. The post broke records and gained one million likes in two minutes.

BTS members have always know how to harness the power of social media and this latest milestone is testament to that fact.

BTS' Jungkook starts the new year with a bang on Instagram

BTS idol Jungkook took to Instagram to post a selca (selfie) of himself. It was a rather meaningful picture which showed him standing on a sandy beach, with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Within two minutes of posting, the picture gained one million likes. He broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram post to reach one million likes. The record was earlier held by Brazil’s Juilette Freire.

The picture also has a heart-warming caption for his fans, known as ARMY. The caption says the following:

"The year is passing quickly and a new year is coming. Thanks to so many people, I was able to spend this year happily and safely without getting hurt physically or mentally. Thank you so much and you all worked hard. Let's all be happy and don't get sick".

ARMYs across the world thanked him for his warm wishes. They further congratulated him on this momentous achievement.

dorothy george wuyep @Dwuyep @dna @bts_bighit Jk reminds me alot of MJ the king of Pop. MJ would have been thrilled to see a mini version of him. Congratulations to BTS and to more record breaking @dna @bts_bighit Jk reminds me alot of MJ the king of Pop. MJ would have been thrilled to see a mini version of him. Congratulations to BTS and to more record breaking

This is only the beginning of 2022, and fans are eager to find out what record the group is going to break next. BTS proves itself time and again as the world's most renowned K-pop group. The septet has won several awards over the years and has set new historical records.

Despite their young age, BTS has left a significant mark. They have been on a roll since their first debut and there is no stopping what they can achieve in the time to come.

Meanwhile, BTS member Jin has released his January 2022 merchandise. The same will be available from January 4 on the Weverse Shop app. HYBE will also release official merchandise designed by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook.

