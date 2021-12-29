BTS V latest hit secures #1 on Spotify's 'Top Global Debut Song'

Known for his charming deep voice, his immaculate dance moves, and his killer expression, BTS member V is dominating Spotify's Top Global Debut Song with his latest single, Christmas Tree.

According to various media citings, on December 29, 2021, Spotify launched the revised version of the Top Global Debut list with Christmas Tree topping the charts. But that's not all. These media citings also state that BTS V's Christmas Tree ranks #88 on the Global Spotify Chart's Top 100.

Christmas Tree is the soundtrack for the popular ongoing drama Our Beloved Summer. Netizens, fans and ARMY were hyped for this collaboration, and they're overjoyed that it did not disappoint.

Netizens share raising popularity of BTS V's Christmas Tree

While netizens are over the moon hearing BTS V's latest solo, they can't help but share the various platforms where the same track is dominating.

According to one netizen, another South Korean rock band posted the song on their official channel as they had a member who participated as a songwriter for Christmas Tree.

ᵀᵉᵗᵉTaehyung's squad ¹¹⁸ @Taehyungimpact April 2nd band,a korean rock band posted about Christmas tree by V topped the global debut songs via their Instagram as their members,kim kyung hee,the songwriter that participated in the song.They thanked everyone tht Christmas tree receiving so much love in korea and global April 2nd band,a korean rock band posted about Christmas tree by V topped the global debut songs via their Instagram as their members,kim kyung hee,the songwriter that participated in the song.They thanked everyone tht Christmas tree receiving so much love in korea and global https://t.co/T3PtSiAcUG

This highly anticipated track features in the popular drama, Our Beloved Summer. It is not the first time BTS's V had his voice feature for dramas. He contributed lovely tunes for dramas like Itaewon Class and Hwarang. But he's not just limited to singing OTS.

BTS V is the only member who has experience acting and being part of the South Korean drama industry. He's known for his supporting role in the popular drama Hwarang. He played the role of Suk Han-sung, a lovable, warm, down-to-earth character. Many ARMY's and fans look forward to seeing V as a lead character in an upcoming drama.

Ever since the band announced their much-required break, fans have been flooded with various types of excitable content. The collaboration between V and one of the most sought-after K-drama has left fans wanting more.

ARMY's and fans need to wait and see what BTS and each member of the band have planned for them in the coming year.

