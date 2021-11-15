Our Beloved Summer: Fans love the chemistry between Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Sik in new teaser

The latest teaser for Our Beloved Summer starring Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik has charmed K-drama fans. The show, which is set to premiere on December 6, portrays the relationship between two people who used to date during high school, but broke up due to irreconcilable differences.

An inkling of the kind of issues this couple faced was teased and fans couldn't get enough of it. Our Beloved Summer's teaser also left fans intrigued about the plot as well.

Our Beloved Summer teaser sees Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Sik get romantic before a terrible break up

In a teaser for Our Beloved Summer, one of the moments portraying Kim Da Mi's character asks Choi Woo Sik's character if they would break up and what would happen to them as well.

In response, her boyfriend (portrayed by Choi Woo Sik) tells her that she shouldn't abandon him. While the two promised to stay together, things did not work as planned. Instead, the two saw differences pile up and build a wall between them.

Their break up was also not cordial. It became clear that Da Mi's character did not want to cross paths with her ex-boyfriend again, but as adults, they end up meeting once again. How they deal with this twist forms the crux of the show. From loving each other, they progressed to hating each other.

The question fans have now is whether the show will see the two get back together or not.

Fans love the vibe of new show Our Beloved Summer

Our Beloved Summer has caught the attention of fans with its light-hearted portrayal of a bad break up and an awkward reunion years later. Many also expressed their love for the casting of the show.

Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Sik are two promising actors whose last roles gave them international attention. Kim Da Mi was last seen in JTBC's K-Drama Itaewon Class and Choi Woo Sik played a lead role in the Oscar-Award winning movie Parasite.

