BTS Taehyung’s OST for Itaewon Class ‘Sweet Night’ is now the most streamed Korean OST on Spotify

A still of BTS Idol Taehyung (Image via BTS.bighit/Instagram)
Paige Greene
Modified Oct 21, 2021 06:23 PM IST
BTS member V aka Taehyung's song Sweet Night has brought more laurel to the band and the idol. The song featured in V's close friend Park Seo-joon's show Itaewon Class. The song was one of the most streamed Korean OST in 2020 and has upheld the record in 2021 from the looks of it as well.

According to reports, another feather was added to the talented Taehyung's cap. Sweet Night recently became the most streamed Korean OST of all time. The song premiered on March 13, 2020 and was used in very important parts of the show, especially moments shared between the lead couple. The record for the most streamed OST was previously held by the song Stay With Me.

Taehyung's other milestones achieved through Sweet Night

This is not the first milestone that the K-Pop idol achieved with his OST for Itaewon Class. It set many records on the year that the song was released as well.

In addition to closing 2020 as the most streamed Korean OST of the year, the song also reached the number one spot on iTunes in 118 countries. Sweet Night was the first Korean song to ever achieve this feat. It was also the first OST to reach the number one position on the Melon Charts.

The song had the most unique listeners in the first hour after the release of the song by a Korean soloist. Additionally, Sweet Night was the first OST to reach #1 in the iTunes song charts in both the UK and the US. This was also the highest OST on the Oricon Daily Digital Singles chart.

It should be noted that the song does not have a separate music video and neither were there any official teasers or promos to market the song. It was mainly featured on the show itself before the OST was released on official streaming websites.

Fans celebrate Taehyung's win with hashtag #SNMostStreamedKOST

Fans expressed that they were very proud of the idol for achieving such an incredible feat. Many pointed out that it was truly remarkable for the song to obtain this much popularity without any marketing.

Sweet Night did that without promo, no MV feature, no links. Taehyung achieved amazing records with his self written, composed & produced song with his talents, hard work & his beautiful lyrics & voice that touched many people, always so proud of Taehyung #SNMostStreamedKOST
@sceneryfortae just his pure talent & the power he holds✨🎶
so proud of our king #V 👑💜🌟
#SNMostStreamedKOST https://t.co/nEkulSWhmE
@sceneryfortae CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG
We are proud of you Tete
RECORD BREAKING SWEET NIGHT
OST KING TAEHYUNG
#SNMostStreamedKOST
@sceneryfortae I so proud of you Taehyung , thank you for giving us sweet night 💜
OST King Taehyung
Record Breaking Sweet Night
#SNMostStreamedKOST
@sceneryfortae beyond proud of him taehyung is so talented and unmatched 💜RECORD BREAKING SWEET NIGHT
OST KING TAEHYUNG
#SNMostStreamedKOST
@sceneryfortae I'M SO PROUD OF HIM 😭💗RECORD BREAKING SWEET NIGHT
OST KING TAEHYUNG
#SNMostStreamedKOST https://t.co/epKZXW6rx5
@sceneryfortae without promoteRECORD BREAKING SWEET NIGHT
OST KING TAEHYUNG
#SNMostStreamedKOST
@sceneryfortae sweet night could not collect any promo so it decided to collect records left & right instead 💅🏻

@sceneryfortae #SNMostStreamedKOST, RECORD BREAKING SWEET NIGHT, OST KING TAEHYUNG

Many fans also explained that before the visuals, they fell in love with Taehyung's voice. The song is a melody with a soothing theme. Fans should definitely look forward to this incredible song possibly breaking even more records in the future.

