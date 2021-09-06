Top 5 underrated K-Drama soundtracks

Along with swoonworthy leads and heartwarming plotlines, a K-drama always has an incredible soundtrack. Even if one doesn't understand the language, these songs transcend linguistic barriers to go straight to the heart.

Here is a list of some underrated soundtracks for fans to hum along to when one feels happy or sad. Come, take a tour of South Korea with these little heard gems.

5 underrated soundtracks to listen to

Be Melodramatic/ Melo is my Nature

Be Melodramatic (2019) is a slice-of-life drama about three best friends. A must-watch for anyone who feels like they're stuck in life, this underrated drama has a soundtrack to match. The songs are a refreshing change from most other OSTs and creep up on the listener when they least expect them to. A beautiful mixture of peppy and melancholy, the soundtrack, much like the show, is highly recommended.

Recommended songs: Your Shampoo Scent In the Flowers (Ballad Version) by SAya and Jae Yun, Undecided by Shin In Ryu, It’s a Lie by Yoo Seung Woo and Moonlight by Ha Hyun Sang, but honestly, one has to check out all of them.

When the Weather is Fine

When the Weather Is Fine is a 2020 South Korean television series starring Seo Kang-joon and Park Min-young. (Image Credits: Viki)

This healing drama, starring Park Min-Young and Seo Kang-joon, is exactly what one needs to watch on a cold day with a warm cup of coffee in hand. Slow-paced and poignant, the show and soundtrack will transport the audience to a warm cabin in the snowy mountains. With amazing artists like Kwak Jineon and Jungyum contributing to the OST, this soundtrack only leaves one hungry for more.

Recommended songs: Like a Winter's Dream by Kwak Jineon, Doors of Time by Jungyup and All Day Long by Kyuhyun

My Mister

My Mister is a 2018 South Korean television series starring Lee Sun-kyun and Lee Ji-eun. (Image via IMDB)

This 2018 show, starring singer-actor IU, portrays an unlikely bond between a 40-year-old man and a 20-year-old girl, who are both struggling in life. The soundtrack, like the show, is beautiful, poignant and heartbreaking but always tinged with a little hope.

Recommended songs: Grown Ups by Sondia, Dear Moon by JeHwi, Rainbow (Band ver.) by Vincent Blue and My Mister by Kim Jun Seok

It's Okay That's Love

It's Okay, That's Love is a 2014 South Korean television series starring Jo In-sung, Gong Hyo-jin, Sung Dong-il, Lee Kwang-soo and Do Kyung-soo.

This mature, progressive drama boasts an incredible soundtrack, with artists like Exo's Chen and Davichi contributing to it. Whether one needs a song to sing out loud to, or to cry to, this soundtrack has one's back. A treasure trove of talent, this show is a must-watch if one is in the mood for something more thoughtful, with a soundtrack to match.

Recommended songs: Best Luck by Chen, It's Alright, This Is Love by Davichi, and I Feel You by Hong Dae-kwang

Reply 1988

This fan favorite slice-of-life drama is accompanied by an incredible soundtrack, which will make one miss the Seoul of 1988, even if they were never there. Full of nostalgia and friendship, this addictive soundtrack can make any situation better. (For fans of the writers of the show, watch out for these songs in their other shows, like Hospital Playlist.)

Recommended songs: Don’t Worry, Dear by Lee Juk, A Little Girl by Oh Hyuk and Hyehwadong (or Ssangmundong) by Park Boram

Edited by Sabine Algur