Fans flood Twitter as NCT 127 win their first Daesang at the Seoul Music Awards 2022

NCTzens took over the internet as NCT 127 won its first-ever Seoul Music Award Daesang for Artist of the Year.

The prestigious 31st SMA took place on January 21 at the Gocheok Sky Dome. Among the big winners of the night were BTS, IU, and NCT 127.

This is NCT 127’s second Daesang, after bagging one at the 2021 Asian Music Awards. Apart from the Daesang, the group also took home a Bonsang (Main Award).

As soon as the group was announced as the winner of the award, social media forums, including Twitter, were flooded with best wishes and congratulations from fans worldwide.

NCT 127 took home a Daesang and a Bonsang at Seoul Music Awards 2022

The 31st Seoul Music Awards were hosted by Kim Sung-joo, Boom, and AOA’s Kim Seol-hyun. NCT 127’s latest album Sticker was the group's highest-ranking album on the Billboard 200 chart at number three and the highest-ranking K-pop album on the chart in 2021. Its repackaged version, Favorite, was also a big hit.

For the Daesang acceptance speech, the members expressed shock and elation at getting such a huge award.

WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOU! YOU GUYS DESERVED IT ! CONGRATULATIONS NCT 127 WEH LOOK AT THEIR SHOCKED FACE.

Taeyong said:

“We didn’t expect this, but we are deeply moved at having received such a big award. The nine members have all been running really hard. I think that 2021 was a year that we could shine because all the NCT members – 127, DREAM, WayV, NCT 2021 – were together. If it wasn’t for the cool, amazing, energetic, talented members, then I don’t think it would have been possible for us to reach this height.”

Following suit, Doyoung chimed in, expressing his gratitude towards the fans. He said:

“I’ve dreamed for a long time of receiving an award like this. Thank you for giving us such a great award. This is all due to the fans. It even makes me think, ‘Is it okay for us to receive this award?’ We will keep working hard so that we can become artists that suit an award like this. I want to say thank you to the members’ parents at this time as well.”

NCT 127's rapper Johnny had a message for his parents in English, saying:

“Mama! We made it! I really want to thank all of our parents. They’re the reason that we were able to make it all the way here. They were the stars, they were the ones who supported us. They still support us. I really hope that my parents and our parents know how much we appreciate them. Thank you to our fans, NCTzens. You guys have no idea… I mean, you probably have a little of an idea… we worked really hard. I’m really glad and happy to see my members happy, and I know those of you are watching are happy as well. Happy 2022.”





CONGRATS NCT 127!!! DESERVE NA DESERVE!!



NCT 127 on SMA 2022





"MAMA WE MADE IT" -JOHNNY SUH

Fans took no time in making the group trend worldwide on Twitter, with many sharing how proud they were of the group. Here are some of the reactions:





2017: Rookies Of The Year

2018: Best Dance Performances

2019: Bonsang Awards

2021: Bonsang Awards

2022: Bonsang & Daesang



2017: Rookies Of The Year
2018: Best Dance Performances
2019: Bonsang Awards
2021: Bonsang Awards
2022: Bonsang & Daesang

Congratulations for all the boys you've come this far, you really deserve all it.





CONGRATULATIONS TO NCT 127 SEOUL MUSIC AWARDS ONLY HAVE 1 DAESANG AND NCT 127 WINNING THE DAESANG, I AM CRYING YOUR HARDWORK NEVER BETRAY YOU





NCT 127 winning their first ever daesang in seoul music awards has me feeling emotional when you realize that their group name came from the longitude coordinate of Seoul. Definitely a full circle moment right there. Congrats!

Meanwhile, NCT’s subunit, NCT DREAM, took home the Best Album Award for their debut album, Hot Sauce, and its repackaged version, Hello Future.

