NCT 127’s comeback album ‘Favorite’: Here are all the important dates fans should know

SM Entertainment recently dropped the schedule for the highly-anticipated NCT 127 repackaged album Favorite. Starting October 13 KST, the company will post teasers every day until October 25, the day of the album’s release.

Teaser photos, mood samplers and music video teasers await fans for a good two weeks. This will be their second comeback this year after their million-selling album Sticker.

NCT 127 drops schedule for comeback album ‘Favorite’

The multi-talented NCT 127 recently gave fans an unconventional title track, Sticker, in their third full-length album of the same name only a month ago. The group is now back with their repackaged album, titled Favorite, consisting of 14 songs, including three brand new ones.

Starting with October 12, the group has released a “Classic” mood sampler and a group teaser image.

From October 13 to October 14, Classic version unit teaser images will be released.

October 15 will have the third Classic version teaser photos along with album details (such as album design and/or preorder benefits).

The next concept of teaser photos, "Catharsis", will run from October 16 to October 19 in the same format. It will first start with a video mood sampler along with the first teaser image unit. The remaining three teasers will be released each day till October 19.

From October 20 to October 22, a series of "Story of Favorite" will be released. There aren't any details so far on what these stories could be, but it will be interesting for fans to see them in a whole new way.

On October 23 and October 24, the final two versions of the group images will be released, following a music video teaser on the second day.

Finally, on October 25, the title music video and Favorite album will be released.

As Favorite is a repackaged album of Sticker, it will include all the songs from the third album. New songs Favorite, Love on the Floor and Pilot will be released.

NCT 127 will keep their experimental hats on as the title track Favorite is also expected to do the same as Sticker. The group's agency, SM Entertainment, revealed that Favorite is an R&B pop dance song having “an addictive whistle sound.”

Sticker had a heavy flute sound throughout the song, making it wholly different and new. With Favorite using a whistling sound, it is also expected to be another catchy song that grows on people eventually.

Also Read

NCT 127 has earned the title of "Double Million Seller" as Neo Zone: The Final Round (2020) and Sticker (2021) both surpassed one million in sales.

Edited by Sabine Algur